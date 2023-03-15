Commanders expected to sign veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

Taylor Heinicke, who started nine games for the team last season and 24 combined over the previous two seasons combined, signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

Brissett, 30, brings plenty of experience to Washington, starting 48 games over seven NFL seasons with four different clubs. Most recently, he was the stand-in starter for the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson served his 11-game suspension in 2022.

Last season, Brissett completed 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, also rushing for 243 yards and two more scores.

Howell, a fifth-round pick a year ago, started the season finale, completing 11 of 19 passes (57.9%) for 169 yards, one TD and one pick, while also rushing for a 5-yard TD. The Browns went 4-7 with Brissett as a starter.