Commanders GM Martin Mayhew: QB Sam Howell 'will have every opportunity' to win starting job

That one game -- an assured season-finale triumph over the postseason-bound Cowboys -- saw Howell replace the benched Wentz, completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The 20-point win, in addition to the fifth-round pick's off-field growth as a backup to Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, has inspired confidence in Washington brass ahead of the '23 season.

"I think that is a tremendous, tremendous value," Mayhew said of Howell sitting for most of the 2022 season. "I don't think it's any coincidence that Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the league, and they had the benefit of being able to sit behind a quality quarterback, sit and learn for some period of time. I'm obviously not saying that Sam is those guys right now. But I think there's a lot of benefit to coming in without that immediate pressure every single week."

Howell has drawn praise this winter from everyone from Mayhew and Rivera to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to WR1 Terry McLaurin.

Rivera said Tuesday that while Howell has not yet been named the starter, he'll have a "great opportunity" to be the guy by the start of the season, reiterating that Washington does want to find a veteran QB.