Around the NFL

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew: QB Sam Howell 'will have every opportunity' to win starting job

Published: Mar 01, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Carson Wentz era in Washington, as brief as it was, is officially over after he was released earlier this week.

Left in the Commanders' quarterback room are second-year player Sam Howell and reserve Jake Fromm.

Howell is in the driver's seat to start under center come offseason workouts. Coach Ron Rivera said as much during Super Bowl week when he told NFL Network the former UNC QB would enter the 2023 offseason as Washington's QB1.

But the offseason is long, beginning this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and continuing through the start of the new league year on March 15 and the 2023 NFL Draft in late April. There are opportunities for Washington to add a signal-caller in free agency, either a wily veteran or an up-and-comer, to push Howell, as well as in the draft.

Related Links

General manager Martin Mayhew, entering his third season in the role, wouldn't commit Wednesday to a plan under center, but opened up about his thoughts on Howell and the QB room in general.

"There's still a lot of discussion about that, and we're working through our roster right now," Mayhew told NFL.com at the combine. "One of the important things about the combine is an opportunity to see all the young quarterbacks that are coming out too, and we have an opportunity to look at those, as well as what's out there in free agency.

"So Sam will have every opportunity to win that starting job. (I) was very impressed with the way he played and practiced last year. Obviously, very small sample, he only played in one game, but we got to see him the whole offseason, see him all through training camp, see him every week in practice. He has the skills that it takes to be a starter in this league, in my opinion."

That one game -- an assured season-finale triumph over the postseason-bound Cowboys -- saw Howell replace the benched Wentz, completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The 20-point win, in addition to the fifth-round pick's off-field growth as a backup to Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, has inspired confidence in Washington brass ahead of the '23 season.

"I think that is a tremendous, tremendous value," Mayhew said of Howell sitting for most of the 2022 season. "I don't think it's any coincidence that Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the league, and they had the benefit of being able to sit behind a quality quarterback, sit and learn for some period of time. I'm obviously not saying that Sam is those guys right now. But I think there's a lot of benefit to coming in without that immediate pressure every single week."

Howell has drawn praise this winter from everyone from Mayhew and Rivera to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to WR1 Terry McLaurin.

Rivera said Tuesday that while Howell has not yet been named the starter, he'll have a "great opportunity" to be the guy by the start of the season, reiterating that Washington does want to find a veteran QB.

The free-agent market features the likes of Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr and Geno Smith at the top, with other signal-callers available via trade. But by the sounds of it, Washington doesn't feel it like it needs to take a big swing, especially with Howell on the come up.

Related Content

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich still weighing QB options; believes Derek Carr 'checks a lot of boxes'

Panthers head coach Frank Reich came away impressed after a meeting with free-agent quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday, but he said the team is still evaluating both veteran and rookie QB options.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson negotiations: Both sides understand urgency of situation

Time is ticking on contract talks between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta updated reporters on Wednesday on where things stand with the star QB.

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on taking over play-calling duties: 'Most fun I've had since I've been in Dallas'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy feels reinvigorated after taking over play-calling duties, calling it "the most fun I've had since I've been in Dallas."

news

Dolphins' Chris Grier 'not rushed' on picking up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth year: 'All options' are on the table

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday that the club is weighing the options for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the fifth-year option deadline and isn't ruling out an extension this offseason.

news

Top draft prospect Jalen Carter subject of arrest warrants for reckless driving, racing in connection with fatal crash

University of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the subject of arrest warrants in Athens, Georgia, on reckless driving and racing charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a fatal car crash on Jan. 15, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said on Wednesday.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers finishes retreat, addresses future: 'I don't want to drag anybody around'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time since completing his darkness retreat. Although he does not have a decision yet, he recognizes the benefit of giving the team an answer in the near future.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says WR Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere: 'He's our Andre Reed. He's our Charlie Joiner'

With L.A. needing to get under the cap and rumors of Keenan Allen becoming a cut candidate, Chargers GM Tom Telesco said Wednesday on GMFB that the veteran WR isn't going anywhere.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

GM Howie Roseman on Eagles' success with push play: 'All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works'

The Philadelphia Eagles converted 90% of QB sneaks this season and while the push play has been legal since 2005, no team employed it with as much dominance as the 2022 Eagles. When asked about his team's success with the play, GM Howie Roseman said, "All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works."

news

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman not talking about QB Jalen Hurts contract discussions

Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman called quarterback Jalen Hurts an "elite talent" but wouldn't dive into specifics on negations.

news

Duke Tobin unsure on Joe Mixon returning as Bengals weigh contracts: 'I don't have the answers'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has several contracts and extensions to weigh as Cincinnati looks to stay a Super Bowl favorite in 2023, and he's been unwilling to give a concrete answer on running back Joe Mixon's future.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE