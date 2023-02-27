Around the NFL

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

Published: Feb 27, 2023 at 03:44 PM
The Washington Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday, the team announced.

Wentz appeared in eight games for Washington in 2022, producing 1,755 passing yards and 11 touchdowns (9 interceptions) at a 62.3% completion rate. The Commanders went 2-5 in the seven games Wentz started.

Wentz was acquired by the Commanders from the Colts ahead of the 2022 season. The 30-year-old QB heads to his third different team in as many seasons in 2023.

