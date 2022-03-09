Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

After Indy missed the postseason, an irate owner Jim Irsay suggested significant changes would come. After bringing back most of the coaching staff and front office, the QB was the only leg left to swap out.

Now the Colts become the latest team in need of a signal-caller. Rapoport noted Wednesday that Indy is expected to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, but any deal for the 49ers QB isn't expected until closer to the draft, given that he underwent shoulder surgery this week.

While Wentz didn't shine in Indy, the Colts found a desperate taker in Washington.

As head coach Ron Rivera noted during the NFL Scouting Combine, the Commanders made calls on every potential quarterback. In the end, they ended up with Wentz. It isn't the splash trade for Russell Wilson that Washington fans had hoped for, but in terms of running an offense, Wentz can be an upgrade on Taylor Heinicke﻿.

Wentz now returns to the NFC East where he'll face the Eagles twice this season after a one-year sojourn from the division.