Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

Published: Mar 09, 2022 at 01:56 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Commanders searched high and low and finally found their new starting quarterback.

Washington has agreed to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The trade cannot be finalized until the new league year begins March 16.

The pending deal involves a 2022 third-round pick and next year's third-rounder that can convert to a second-rounder based on incentives. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added the trade also includes a swap of 2022 second-round draft picks. The Colts now hold the No. 42 overall pick, while the Commanders have pick no. 47.

Wentz spent just one season in Indy after the Colts shipped a conditional second-round pick, which turned into a first-rounder, and a third-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

Colts head coach Frank Reich believed he could reform Wentz into the MVP candidate we briefly saw in 2017 under Reich's tutelage as an Eagles assistant. The QB showed some flashes but struggled for long stretches last season. Wentz cratered down the stretch, throwing for fewer than 300 yards in his final five games -- four of which were under 190 yards passing. In a Week 15 win over New England, the Colts escaped while Wentz threw for a measly 57 yards. The Colts' offense played around the QB, not led by him.

In Week 18, Wentz threw a horrific INT and struggled against the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars as the Colts missed the postseason.

After Indy missed the postseason, an irate owner Jim Irsay suggested significant changes would come. After bringing back most of the coaching staff and front office, the QB was the only leg left to swap out.

Now the Colts become the latest team in need of a signal-caller. Rapoport noted Wednesday that Indy is expected to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, but any deal for the 49ers QB isn't expected until closer to the draft, given that he underwent shoulder surgery this week.

While Wentz didn't shine in Indy, the Colts found a desperate taker in Washington.

As head coach Ron Rivera noted during the NFL Scouting Combine, the Commanders made calls on every potential quarterback. In the end, they ended up with Wentz. It isn't the splash trade for Russell Wilson that Washington fans had hoped for, but in terms of running an offense, Wentz can be an upgrade on Taylor Heinicke﻿.

Wentz now returns to the NFC East where he'll face the Eagles twice this season after a one-year sojourn from the division.

The quarterback is under contract for the next three years, but there is no guaranteed salary beyond 2022. For Washington, they can test-drive Wentz for a year. If it works out, the Commanders have a starting quarterback at a solid price. If not, they can cut bait next offseason and return to the drawing board.

Related Content

news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
news

Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents Jonathan Ward and Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
news

Russell Wilson says he's 'forever grateful' to Seattle following trade to Broncos

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended Tuesday. But before he officially joined the Broncos, the longtime Seahawks franchise quarterback had a final message to the 12s.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on future: 'I'm playing until I'm not'

By now, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ has to know he's very much wanted. The Eagles' longtime center has fielded enough questions about his future for five retirements. It's up to Kelce to decide if he wants to be back on any football field, and he hasn't made that decision yet.
news

Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality QBs available in free agency, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market. The Giants, who just hired former Bills OC Brian Daboll, are a popular landing spot for the QB.
news

Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of being traded to the Seahawks in a package for Russell Wilson became public, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said he's torn about the deal.
news

Teams inquiring Giants about TE Evan Engram as slot receiver as well as tight end

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to five-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
