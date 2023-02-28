Around the NFL

Commanders place franchise tag on Pro Bowl DT Daron Payne for 2023 season

Published: Feb 28, 2023 at 07:06 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Washington Commanders have placed their franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne, the team announced on Tuesday

Washington is the first team to use the tag this offseason.

Related Links

As a defensive tackle, Payne will earn $18.937 million under the tag for the 2023 season, per Over The Cap. Washington has until July 15 to try to reach a long-term deal with Payne.

Payne earned his first Pro Bowl selection of his five-year career in 2022, racking up career highs in sacks (11.5), QB hits (20) and tackles for loss (18). He's missed just one game since Washington drafted him 13th overall in 2018.

Payne was ranked No. 11 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023.

With Chase Young out for most of the 2022 season, Payne helped lead Washington's third-ranked team defense and the fourth-best passing defense. Even though the Commanders were the only team out of the NFC East to miss the playoffs, Washington finished the season 8-8-1.

On Monday, the Commanders released veteran QB Carson Wentz and slot cornerback/safety Bobby McCain. The decision to move on from Wentz saved the Commanders $26.2 million in cap space.

Washington's free agents to-be this offseason include QB Taylor Heinicke and 11 others.

Head coach Ron Rivera is expected to talk to the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday at noon ET. General manager Martin Mayhew will speak to the media on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

It's been a busy offseason for Washington as it has hired a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy. The former Chiefs offensive coordinator will also carry an assistant head coach title on Rivera's staff.

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, beginning Thursday, March 2.

Related Content

news

Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota after one season

The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking year off from coaching, plans to return in 2024

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is planning to step away from coaching for the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday morning.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine this week

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will be meeting with a "handful" of teams this week in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, on Monday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

news

Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one season

The Washington Commanders on Monday announced the release of QB Carson Wentz after one season with the team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Bryce Young waiting for pro day

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson will throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait for his pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

news

NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable

An NFL team has proposed a new rule that would make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE