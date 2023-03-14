Atlanta Falcons signing former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke to two-year contract

Around the NFL

The Atlanta Falcons added a veteran presence to their quarterback room.

The Falcons are signing former Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added that the pact is a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, per a source.

Turning 30 years old Wednesday, Heinicke adds experience to the QB room alongside second-year pro Desmond Ridder.

An Atlanta native, Heinicke started 24 regular-season games the past two years in Washington, including 15 in 2021. Over the past two seasons, he's completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 5,278 yards with 32 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

A gunslinger, Henincke showed the ability to make plays in Washington's scheme. He can run an offense, function despite less-than-stellar protection and force-feed his playmakers the ball. While he tends to get loose with the pigskin, his fearlessness makes him a solid backup option for Atlanta who could push for the starting gig this offseason.

The Falcons have said Ridder is the starter. Still, depending on the contract details, Heinicke could be in a position to battle for reps if the youngster doesn't develop as anticipated this offseason. The addition of Heinicke also shouldn't preclude the Falcons from drafting a QB if they ultimately decide one has more upside than Ridder come next month.

