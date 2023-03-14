Atlanta Falcons signing former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke to two-year contract

Turning 30 years old Wednesday, Heinicke adds experience to the QB room alongside second-year pro Desmond Ridder.

An Atlanta native, Heinicke started 24 regular-season games the past two years in Washington, including 15 in 2021. Over the past two seasons, he's completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 5,278 yards with 32 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

A gunslinger, Henincke showed the ability to make plays in Washington's scheme. He can run an offense, function despite less-than-stellar protection and force-feed his playmakers the ball. While he tends to get loose with the pigskin, his fearlessness makes him a solid backup option for Atlanta who could push for the starting gig this offseason.