Bucky Brooks' top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: Bryce Young new QB1 over C.J. Stroud

While the 2023 quarterback crop is an upgrade on the '22 group, it still lacks the pizazz of certain classes from the recent vintage. That said, there are some quality signal-callers with the potential to evolve into long-term QB1s in the right environment. Young boasts many of the traits NFL decision-makers want in a franchise quarterback, showcasing exceptional production and performance from the pocket while at Alabama. But at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds, he lacks the size and frame old-school team builders covet. Durability concerns stemming from his physical dimensions have been the only thing keeping him from being considered the unanimous QB1 on most draft boards. Stroud is the most prototypical prospect of the bunch, as a talented passer and playmaker with the requisite physical traits and tools. Although the Ohio State standout did not lean into his athleticism for most of his collegiate career, his spectacular performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff could encourage coaches to explore his potential as a dual-threat playmaker at the next level. Hooker is currently recovering from an ACL tear suffered in November and his advanced age (25) is a topic of conversation in the pre-draft process, but he's one of the more polished quarterbacks that you'll find when it comes to throwing with anticipation, timing and touch from the pocket. The athletic Tennessee product throws pinpoint darts to his intended targets at every range, deftly manages an offense and plays the game like a seasoned pro. Richardson is a freak athlete with Cam Newton-like tools as a dual-threat playmaker. Although his accuracy woes and limited experience (just 13 starts at Florida) make him a redshirt candidate as a rookie, Richardson could make his mark as a dynamic running threat early in his career while refining his skills as a passer. Levis is a wild card, as a talented passer and playmaker with A+ physical tools who didn't always put his best work on tape in 2022. The Kentucky product has flashed intriguing potential as a QB1 -- especially during the 2021 campaign -- but his spotty play makes him something of a boom-or-bust prospect.