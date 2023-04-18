2023 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top cornerback prospects

PRO COMPARISON: Trevon Diggs





OK, OK -- before you say I'm insane, let's address the elephant in the room. I am fully aware that Diggs weighed 205 pounds at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, while Forbes checked in at just 166 pounds during this year's event. Both corners stand 6-1, but that's a massive difference in density. Still, the players have one game-changing thing in common: elite ballhawking ability. In his first three NFL seasons, Diggs has intercepted 17 passes. In 2021, he led the NFL with 11 INTs and two pick-sixes. Over three seasons at Mississippi State, Forbes had 14 interceptions, including an NCAA-record six(!) pick-sixes. In man coverage last year, Forbes allowed a 20 percent completion rate (per PFF), the lowest figure among FBS corners. I asked a lot of front office execs about this slender defender, and they all agreed that Diggs -- or at least a skinner Diggs -- is a fair comp. One exec also mentioned Asante Samuel Sr., who racked up 51 interceptions and six pick-sixes during his fine NFL career.





TEAM FIT: Buffalo Bills





I need to say somewhere that Jacksonville pops up as a potential fit for nearly corner on this list, but Buffalo is the match here for a few reasons. First of all, Forbes projects as a nice fit in Buffalo's nickel-heavy scheme. The system allows for more one-on-one coverage outside, which would give Forbes an opportunity to do what he does best -- quickly identifying and jumping routes -- while he assimilates to the NFL game. Furthermore, with Buffalo's strong front, a back-end ballhawk could really do some damage. And with the Bills' experienced secondary -- headlined by cornerback Tre'Davious White and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer -- Forbes would be properly supported by savvy vets. This is the ideal way to ease a rookie into the NFL, especially a smaller-framed player who might need some time to adapt to the Sunday game.