2023 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top edge-rushing prospects

PRO COMPARISON: Trey Hendrickson





Van Ness generated 46 QB pressures in 2022, per PFF, ranking third in the Big Ten and tied for 17th in the Power Five. PFF also credited him with nine sacks, which was tied for second in the Big Ten and tied for 10th in the Power Five. Van Ness led the Big Ten in PFF’s run-stopping grade (80.9), as well. All of this is quite impressive considering he didn't start and had to share snaps with more experienced teammates, given how Kirk Ferentz likes to run his Iowa program.





TEAM FIT: Philadelphia Eagles





The Eagles had the least-fatigued defensive front in 2022 as measured by computer vision (change in burst speed in fourth quarter vs. the first quarter). Their subbing strategy was impeccable and likely will be emulated across the league going forward. With some offseason attrition and aging on Philadelphia's defense, Van Ness could help ensure continued success for the unit. Drafting Van Ness could spawn a “greater than the sum of the parts” type of impact for the Eagles, which is why I like the Hendrickson comp here. We knew Hendrickson was talented in New Orleans, but he turned into a Pro Bowler in Cincinnati, playing on a defense that was set up in a way that magnified his strengths. I think Van Ness and Philly would similarly benefit from joining forces.