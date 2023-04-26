2023 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top wide receiver prospects

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Woods





Smith-Njigba appeared in just three games last season due to a lingering hamstring injury, so my assessment is largely based on his 2021 production. Pro Football Focus data shows that in that season -- one where he shared the field with eventual first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave -- he averaged 4.01 yards per route run, the fifth-highest single-season mark in the FBS since 2017. He also had more catches on more targets for more yards in 2021 (95/112/1,606) than last season's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Wilson posted a 70/102/1,058 line in his final year with the Buckeyes) and a 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Teamer (Olave went 65/101/936 in '21). PFF calculates explosive receptions as those of 15-plus yards, and in this metric, JSN hauled in 43 in 2021, compared to Wilson's 27 and Olave's 19.





Smith-Njigba did most of his damage at Ohio State from the slot, aligning there more than 87 percent of the time since 2021. But don't label the 21-year-old as a "slot-only" prospect. His low center of gravity with the ball in his hands compares favorably to Woods, who logged a pair of 1,100-yard seasons with the Rams while lining up all over the field. In the NFL, JSN could play more like the L.A. version of Woods, with the ability to generate YAC while being used very effectively on short-to-intermediate targets. The most consistent route-runner and separator in this class, Smith-Njigba can be prolific in the slot, but he doesn't necessarily have to live there.





TEAM FIT: Green Bay Packers





Do I think the Packers will draft a receiver in Round 1 for the first time since 2002 (Javon Walker)? Nope. Especially not now, after moving up to No. 13 via the Aaron Rodgers trade. Do I think they should? YES. Green Bay could take advantage of my top-rated receiver's attributes from Day 1. Computer vision can provide pretty good relative calculations on hip width and notes on thigh, knee, calf and ankle measurements; this helps to contextualize what happened when contact was made in college. And JSN's lower-body measurements fall into a very strong category when it comes to absorbing contact. Giving new Packers QB1 Jordan Love a very reliable route-runner and contact absorber helps project for a higher percentage of intermediate completions.