2023 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top quarterback prospects

PRO COMPARISON: Tua Tagovailoa + Teddy Bridgewater





Yes, the 5-foot-10 Young is outside of the current median range in height, but he's played with and against players whose dimensions are similar to the players he'll be working among at the NFL level, so we can lean on his exceptional college production (against NCAA players of the highest caliber) when projecting whether his size will factor into his pro success. Of this year's crop of QB prospects, Young has the best college film. Not only was Young the best passer in the FBS in 2022, per Pro Football Focus' grade (91.3), but he led all FBS QBs in passing yards (2,363) and passing TDs (27) when under pressure in his three seasons at Alabama, per PFF. Computer vision shows that Young's passing under pressure increased in accuracy, even when off-platform, in each collegiate campaign.





There are definite parallels between Young and the similarly undersized Drew Brees, which is a comp I've heard from many scouts and front office/personnel people that I trust; for example, in Young, I see Brees' accuracy when making intermediate throws from a clean pocket and his center of gravity when running. But because my models focus on the past 15 seasons of data, with even more importance on the past 10 seasons, I wanted to go with QBs who made the college-to-pro leap more recently than Brees, who entered the NFL in 2001 and retired in 2021.





In addition to Brees, Young shares his accuracy from the pocket with Tagovailoa; both Young and the Dolphins QB excel at making plays with multiple reads and progressions. Tagovailoa (6-1) is taller than Young, but he is also outside of the current median range in QB height, and he was similarly prolific with the Crimson Tide. Of the QBs selected in the first round who measure 6-1 or shorter over the past 15 years, Tagovailoa has the best passer rating (95.0), with a 65.7 percent completion rate and a TD-to-INT ratio of 52:23. Young's passing platform is similar to Bridgewater's in terms of hip movement and leg placement. In his two most recent seasons as a regular starter (2020 and '21), Bridgewater ranked eighth in completion rate (68.1%) among those to attempt at least 200 passes. I also see Bridgewater's change-of-direction speed on runs.





TEAM FIT: Houston Texans





The potential for Young to have extended dropbacks and/or more time in the pocket playing behind a tackle of Laremy Tunsil's caliber makes this a nice match, as should Young's familiarity with former Alabama receiver John Metchie.



