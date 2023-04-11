Kentucky QB Will Levis visiting Titans, Buccaneers this week

After Tuesday's meeting with the Tennessee Titans, Levis will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plans.
A big-armed quarterback with size and athleticism, Levis has been a polarizing prospect with projections ranging from a top-five pick to falling down the draft boards into the middle of Round 1.
With the No. 11 overall pick, the Titans -- a potential trade-up candidate -- have been doing their due diligence on QB prospects with Ryan Tannehill entering the final year of his contract and Malik Willis, last year's third-round pick, struggling as a rookie.
Sitting at No. 19 overall, the Bucs could be in a spot to draft a quarterback if one, like Levis, falls. Baker Mayfield signed a low-level one-year contract worth $4 million this offseason. Kyle Trask, a former second-round pick in 2021, has attempted just nine career passes.
At this point in the process, teams are doing their due diligence before visits to club facilities end on April 19.