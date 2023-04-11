Kentucky QB Will Levis visiting Titans, Buccaneers this week

A big-armed quarterback with size and athleticism, Levis has been a polarizing prospect with projections ranging from a top-five pick to falling down the draft boards into the middle of Round 1.

With the No. 11 overall pick, the Titans -- a potential trade-up candidate -- have been doing their due diligence on QB prospects with Ryan Tannehill entering the final year of his contract and Malik Willis, last year's third-round pick, struggling as a rookie.

Sitting at No. 19 overall, the Bucs could be in a spot to draft a quarterback if one, like Levis, falls. Baker Mayfield signed a low-level one-year contract worth $4 million this offseason. Kyle Trask, a former second-round pick in 2021, has attempted just nine career passes.