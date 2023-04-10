2023 NFL Draft: Which team has the most to gain?

PICK: Chicago Bears





It would be very easy for me to say the Bears. So I will. The Bears have already landed a No. 1 receiver (D.J. Moore) for Justin Fields -- and also gained valuable draft capital. Ryan Poles has said that he's going to build through the draft, so I expect Chicago to be in the center of the activity despite moving out of the No. 1 spot. The Bears GM has his work cut out for him with holes to fill on the offensive and defensive line, but Chicago has confidence he's going to get it done.