Draft Debate

Presented By

2023 NFL Draft: Which team has the most to gain?

Published: Apr 10, 2023 at 08:44 AM

We're just weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri), in which teams will have another chance to boost their respective rosters for the upcoming season.

Every organization feels the pressure to nail the draft, but some have more capital to work with than others. The Miami Dolphins have the fewest draft picks with four, while the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders hold 12 selections over the three-day event. With all of this mind, we ask a simple question:

Which NFL team has the most to gain in the 2023 NFL draft?

Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

PICK: Detroit Lions


A team on the rise after an 8-2 finish to last season, Detroit has been the darling of the offseason -- and a hot pick to win the NFC North. There is good reason for the optimism. The Lions have two first-round draft selections (Nos. 6 and 18) and five of the first 81 picks. The front office has done a superb job remaking the roster, and if the Lions hit on these picks -- particularly with some defensive players -- they could take full advantage of what appears to be a wide open division, with Aaron Rodgers on his way out

Related Links

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

PICK: Carolina Panthers


Let's not overthink this. After trading up to the No. 1 spot, all eyes are on the Panthers and their QB decision. Make the right choice, and you set up the franchise for years of success (SEE: Joe Burrow in Cincinnati). But make the wrong choice, and you face years of misery and necessary recovery (SEE: Baker Mayfield in Cleveland).

Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

PICK: Philadelphia Eagles


Philadelphia was tantalizingly close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season. To reach the Super Bowl again and beat whichever juggernaut comes out of the AFC, the Eagles must revitalize both lines, find playmakers at the skill positions and add depth at linebacker and in the secondary. They've traded away multiple Day 3 picks, however, so I expect them to move down once or twice during the first round to reaccumulate the needed draft capital.

Headshot_Author_Jeffri_Chadiha_1400x1000
Jeffri Chadiha

PICK: Detroit Lions


The Lions came within one game of making the playoffs last season, and they're poised to be even better this fall. They're sitting on two first-round picks -- Nos. 6 and 18 -- which means they can leave the first day with two potential difference-makers. The NFC North is wide-open with Aaron Rodgers in the process of leaving Green Bay. The Lions can put themselves in a great position to win it by hitting it big in the first round.

Rhett_Lewis
Rhett Lewis

PICK: Houston Texans 


A team with more intriguing pieces than it's given credit for has an opportunity at pick Nos. 2 and 12 to find franchise cornerstones -- likely at quarterback and possibly edge rusher -- on both sides of the ball for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. Add in three more picks in the top 73 selections, and GM Nick Caserio has plenty of draft capital to move up or continue to build out this roster with high-quality players.

Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

PICK: Chicago Bears


It would be very easy for me to say the Bears. So I will. The Bears have already landed a No. 1 receiver (D.J. Moore) for Justin Fields -- and also gained valuable draft capital. Ryan Poles has said that he's going to build through the draft, so I expect Chicago to be in the center of the activity despite moving out of the No. 1 spot. The Bears GM has his work cut out for him with holes to fill on the offensive and defensive line, but Chicago has confidence he's going to get it done.

Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

PICK: Detroit Lions


With five selections within the first 81 picks (including two firsts and two seconds), the Lions have the draft capital to really fill out their roster with future starters, or they can package picks and land three players they truly covet. The Lions made huge strides last season and are in position to take another step forward if they can convert this year's draft class into immediate help. After drafting effectively over the last couple of years, GM Brad Holmes has built plenty of confidence in and around Detroit.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: Which prospect SHOULD the Carolina Panthers select with the No. 1 overall pick?

The widespread assumption is that the Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that in mind, our analysts debate which prospect SHOULD come off the board first on April 27.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Who is this year's can't-miss prospect?

Who is the can't-miss prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft? David Carr makes a case for wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but Joe Thomas has his eyes on a defensive player. NFL Network analysts debate six candidates!

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver taken off the board?

Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft? Six NFL analysts are split between several top talents, including Alabama's Jameson Williams, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and USC's Drake London.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1?

Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? NFL analysts discuss three teams that must address the position on Day 1.

news

2021 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1, and for which prospect?

Which NFL team should pull off a draft day trade to move up in Round 1 on Thursday night? And for which prospect? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Only 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL analysts debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Who should be the first pass catcher off the board?

The 2021 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, but who should be the first pass catcher off the board? Brian Baldinger thinks Ja'Marr Chase should get the honor, but Joe Thomas disagrees. Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick?

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Who's the best defensive player in this year's class?

Though it is an offense-heavy prospect crop, we can't overlook the talented individuals on the other side of the ball. Who's the best defensive player in the 2021 NFL Draft class? NFL Network analysts debate!

news

Which team won the 2020 NFL Draft? Ravens, Fins make waves

There were 255 players selected in this year's draft. After surveying the picks of all 32 teams, which franchise won the 2020 NFL Draft? NFL analysts debate!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE