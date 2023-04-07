2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis, Emmanuel Forbes, Jordan Addison among this class' most polarizing prospects

Argument for: The most naturally gifted quarterback in the 2023 draft looks like a potential star in the making with his superhero-like physical dimensions and athletic traits. Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds with 4.4 speed and a cannon for a right arm, Richardson is a Cam Newton clone with a dynamic set of skills that could take the league by storm. If a coaching staff can fully unlock his talent and potential, that team could have a future MVP on the roster.





Argument against: Despite possessing rare traits and tools, Richardson is a "flash" player with an inconsistent game and accuracy issues that leave scouts scratching their heads in film sessions. Logging just 13 starts at Florida, Richardson's flaws and inexperience make him a "boom or bust" candidate as a probable high first-round pick.





Where I stand: Richardson is the wild card of the 2023 class as a five-star talent with the raw tools that scouts covet in a franchise quarterback. Although his performance and production have not matched his talent on a consistent basis, the former Gator's skills could pop in a scheme that plays to his strengths as an electric dual-threat playmaker after he serves at least a one-year apprenticeship under a veteran quarterback. It's all about the environment around this enticing, unpolished prospect.