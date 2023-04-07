Mock Draft

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Raiders trade back into Round 1 for QB; Chiefs move up for WR

Published: Apr 07, 2023 at 10:27 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

My second four-round mock draft of the year factors in the latest team needs and scheme fits and tries to account for position runs, where teams fear losing out on players with a starting grade at certain positions.

I've included seven trades in this mock: the five you see in Round 1 below; a deal between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers in which Green Bay receives pick Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round; and a second-round swap between the Patriots and Rams.

Related Links

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via CHI)
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Stroud is an accurate pocket passer (with some mobility when needed) who ticks all of the boxes for Panthers coach Frank Reich.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

Two former Alabama stars join forces as Young teams with first-year coach DeMeco Ryans to kick off a new era of Texans football.

Pick
3
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


Richardson is the Josh Allen of this draft class: He misses some easier throws but possesses an overall passing and rushing skill set that will be tough to beat after a year or two of working with new Colts coach Shane Steichen.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS


Arizona invested two third-round picks last year to bolster its defensive front (Cameron Thomas, No. 87; Myjai Sanders, No. 100), but Anderson's value on the edge is too good to pass up here.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

His size and length will pair quite well with second-year starter Tariq Woolen.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Van Ness' athleticism and versatility to play man-up or outside the tackles makes him a likely top-10 selection and a great fit with the Lions.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

Adding Gonzalez's athleticism and ball skills instantly improves the Raiders' moribund secondary.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

Wilson possesses the agility to stand up on the edge and the plus length that fits the mold new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen worked with in New Orleans.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

The Bears need playmakers in the middle of their defense, and Carter's value is too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

Pick
10
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via NO)
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Minnesota takes a big swing by moving up for Levis, the strong-armed passer who needs more consistency in his game from the pocket. The Vikings hope that Levis learns enough from Kirk Cousins (who's entering a contract year) to eventually take the reins from the veteran in 2024. To move down 13 spots, Philly receives a 2023 Day 2 pick (No. 87 overall) and a first-rounder next year.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

Andre Dillard signed a starter-level contract with Tennessee in March to play left tackle, so perhaps Johnson begins his pro career at guard, where he lined up for the Buckeyes two years ago. Johnson has the skill set to move outside in the future if needed.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

The Texans are in no position to turn down game-changers on offense. Robinson and Bryce Young are ready to play now.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OT · Junior

Skoronski lands in the same draft slot as another former Northwestern tackle, Rashawn Slater. The Jets could use him at left tackle if Mekhi Becton stays on the right side, or they could shift Skoronski inside. 

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

Witherspoon's tenacious defending should endear him to Bill Belichick.


Side note: The Patriots have been known to trade up in the second round, so I've projected a deal between them and the Rams that nets New England another defensive back (Alabama's Brian Branch) and L.A. two much-needed fourth-round selections.

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Smith-Njigba lines up in the slot to complement 2022 picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with at least one more receiver taken later in the draft. In this mock, I project the Packers receiving two 2023 second-round picks from the Jets for Aaron Rodgers, using those selections either to land two future starters or as capital to trade up for a top prospect late in the first round or early in the second.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · OG · Senior

Torrence's power in the running game and short-area quickness make him a top-20 prospect.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trenton Simpson
Trenton Simpson
Clemson · LB · Junior

Simpson's an explosive player able to attack gaps inside and bring pressure on blitzes.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

Kancey's smaller frame (6-foot-1, 281 pounds) won't scare away the Lions, who lack healthy bodies in the middle of their defense.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Jones gets after defenders as a pass protector and run blocker and fills a major roster hole for the Buccaneers at left tackle.

Pick
20
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


The Bills collect edge rushers, and Smith's size and speed could help him take over for Von Miller if the veteran hangs up his cleats after the season.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

Addison provides the versatility to line up anywhere on the field to spell veterans Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams. He can also return kicks and punts as a rookie.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

Murphy worked out for teams this week, showing he's moved past the hamstring issue that kept him from participating at the NFL Scouting Combine. He compares favorably to Bud Dupree, who also went 22nd overall (to the Steelers in 2015).

Pick
23
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern · DT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


Whether the Eagles employ Adebawore at 3-technique or on the edge, the ultra-athletic 282-pounder will play with leverage and hustle to the ball.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

Jacksonville's release of veteran Shaquill Griffin creates an open spot for Banks in the secondary.

Pick
25
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS


The Chiefs move up six spots, sending the Giants a late third-round pick (No. 95) in the process, to secure Hyatt's downfield speed and after-the-catch ability before the Cowboys can do the same.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

If Kincaid’s back issue is a thing of the past, he’ll show off wideout-quality quickness and the body control to snatch passes downfield.

Pick
27
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS


Flowers, a Tyler Lockett clone, rounds out a solid receiving corps that will allow Geno Smith to make the most of his late-career opportunity.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

Mayer's average athleticism could result in him going late in the first round, where he'd be a bargain pick for the Bengals as a receiver and blocker.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
Cody Mauch
Cody Mauch
North Dakota State · OL · Senior (RS)

Interior blockers Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz have uncertain futures with the Saints. Mauch can play all five positions on the line and brings the same sort of nastiness as last year's first-rounder, left tackle Trevor Penning.

Pick
30
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee · QB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Jimmy Garoppolo is the team's starting quarterback for the near term, but Hooker would be the team's future at the position -- and a solid backup if the oft-injured veteran misses time again.

Pick
31
New York Giants
New York Giants
Cam Smith
Cam Smith
South Carolina · CB · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS


The Giants land a versatile defender in Smith, who has the skill set to line up outside, in the slot and at safety during his pro career.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears, Broncos select RBs in Round 4

In his second four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Bears selecting TCU's Kendre Miller -- the first of four RBs selected in Round 4.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions select only QB of Round 3

In his second four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Detroit Lions as the only team to select a QB in Round 3.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers make three Round 2 picks after Aaron Rodgers trade

In his second four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Packers fortifying their roster with the picks acquired in a forecasted Aaron Rodgers trade.

news

2023 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

There's no shortage of 2023 NFL mock drafts exploring what every team COULD do, but how about what they SHOULD do? Adam Rank projects the first round with full bias.

news

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Ravens select C.J. Stroud after trade; Patriots pick QB

In his third mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects the Texans will pass on taking a quarterback at No. 2 and the Ravens will trade Lamar Jackson to the Colts, shaking up the outlook for Round 1.

news

Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB

In her second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-31. Which first-round selection churned out by her model left her surprised? (Hint: It happens at No. 4 overall.)

news

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Colts pass on quarterback; Will Levis falls out of first round

In Bucky Brooks' latest mock of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, he sees the Colts passing on a quarterback at No. 4 overall. Check out his projection for each pick.

news

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm projects four trades, including the Cowboys moving up to add another offensive weapon.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Broncos land speedy CB DJ Turner II in Round 3

In Round 3 of his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees an early run on cornerbacks, including Michigan's DJ Turner II.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots take RB, Packers go QB in Round 4

In Round 4 of his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Green Bay Packers selecting a quarterback for just the second time since 2016.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up

In his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects five first-round trades, including the Colts striking to land the third quarterback off the board.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE