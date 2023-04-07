Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Raiders trade back into Round 1 for QB; Chiefs move up for WR

My second four-round mock draft of the year factors in the latest team needs and scheme fits and tries to account for position runs, where teams fear losing out on players with a starting grade at certain positions.
I've included seven trades in this mock: the five you see in Round 1 below; a deal between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers in which Green Bay receives pick Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round; and a second-round swap between the Patriots and Rams.
NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Stroud is an accurate pocket passer (with some mobility when needed) who ticks all of the boxes for Panthers coach Frank Reich.
Two former Alabama stars join forces as Young teams with first-year coach DeMeco Ryans to kick off a new era of Texans football.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS
Richardson is the Josh Allen of this draft class: He misses some easier throws but possesses an overall passing and rushing skill set that will be tough to beat after a year or two of working with new Colts coach Shane Steichen.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Arizona invested two third-round picks last year to bolster its defensive front (Cameron Thomas, No. 87; Myjai Sanders, No. 100), but Anderson's value on the edge is too good to pass up here.
His size and length will pair quite well with second-year starter Tariq Woolen.
Van Ness' athleticism and versatility to play man-up or outside the tackles makes him a likely top-10 selection and a great fit with the Lions.
Adding Gonzalez's athleticism and ball skills instantly improves the Raiders' moribund secondary.
Wilson possesses the agility to stand up on the edge and the plus length that fits the mold new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen worked with in New Orleans.
The Bears need playmakers in the middle of their defense, and Carter's value is too good to pass up at this point in the draft.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Minnesota takes a big swing by moving up for Levis, the strong-armed passer who needs more consistency in his game from the pocket. The Vikings hope that Levis learns enough from Kirk Cousins (who's entering a contract year) to eventually take the reins from the veteran in 2024. To move down 13 spots, Philly receives a 2023 Day 2 pick (No. 87 overall) and a first-rounder next year.
Andre Dillard signed a starter-level contract with Tennessee in March to play left tackle, so perhaps Johnson begins his pro career at guard, where he lined up for the Buckeyes two years ago. Johnson has the skill set to move outside in the future if needed.
The Texans are in no position to turn down game-changers on offense. Robinson and Bryce Young are ready to play now.
Skoronski lands in the same draft slot as another former Northwestern tackle, Rashawn Slater. The Jets could use him at left tackle if Mekhi Becton stays on the right side, or they could shift Skoronski inside.
Witherspoon's tenacious defending should endear him to Bill Belichick.
Side note: The Patriots have been known to trade up in the second round, so I've projected a deal between them and the Rams that nets New England another defensive back (Alabama's Brian Branch) and L.A. two much-needed fourth-round selections.
Smith-Njigba lines up in the slot to complement 2022 picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with at least one more receiver taken later in the draft. In this mock, I project the Packers receiving two 2023 second-round picks from the Jets for Aaron Rodgers, using those selections either to land two future starters or as capital to trade up for a top prospect late in the first round or early in the second.
Torrence's power in the running game and short-area quickness make him a top-20 prospect.
Simpson's an explosive player able to attack gaps inside and bring pressure on blitzes.
Kancey's smaller frame (6-foot-1, 281 pounds) won't scare away the Lions, who lack healthy bodies in the middle of their defense.
Jones gets after defenders as a pass protector and run blocker and fills a major roster hole for the Buccaneers at left tackle.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
The Bills collect edge rushers, and Smith's size and speed could help him take over for Von Miller if the veteran hangs up his cleats after the season.
Addison provides the versatility to line up anywhere on the field to spell veterans Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams. He can also return kicks and punts as a rookie.
Murphy worked out for teams this week, showing he's moved past the hamstring issue that kept him from participating at the NFL Scouting Combine. He compares favorably to Bud Dupree, who also went 22nd overall (to the Steelers in 2015).
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Whether the Eagles employ Adebawore at 3-technique or on the edge, the ultra-athletic 282-pounder will play with leverage and hustle to the ball.
Jacksonville's release of veteran Shaquill Griffin creates an open spot for Banks in the secondary.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS
The Chiefs move up six spots, sending the Giants a late third-round pick (No. 95) in the process, to secure Hyatt's downfield speed and after-the-catch ability before the Cowboys can do the same.
If Kincaid’s back issue is a thing of the past, he’ll show off wideout-quality quickness and the body control to snatch passes downfield.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS
Flowers, a Tyler Lockett clone, rounds out a solid receiving corps that will allow Geno Smith to make the most of his late-career opportunity.
Mayer's average athleticism could result in him going late in the first round, where he'd be a bargain pick for the Bengals as a receiver and blocker.
Interior blockers Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz have uncertain futures with the Saints. Mauch can play all five positions on the line and brings the same sort of nastiness as last year's first-rounder, left tackle Trevor Penning.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Jimmy Garoppolo is the team's starting quarterback for the near term, but Hooker would be the team's future at the position -- and a solid backup if the oft-injured veteran misses time again.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
The Giants land a versatile defender in Smith, who has the skill set to line up outside, in the slot and at safety during his pro career.