Mock Draft

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears, Broncos select RBs in Round 4

Published: Apr 07, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

My second four-round mock draft of the year factors in the latest team needs and scheme fits and tries to account for position runs, where teams fear losing out on players with a starting grade at certain positions.

I've included seven trades in this mock: the five you see in Round 1; a deal between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers in which Green Bay receives pick Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round; and a second-round swap between the Patriots and Rams.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
103
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Kendre Miller
Kendre Miller
TCU · RB · Junior
Pick
104
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Luke Wypler
Luke Wypler
Ohio State · C · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
105
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
A.T. Perry
A.T. Perry
Wake Forest · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
106
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kei'Trel Clark
Kei'Trel Clark
Louisville · CB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Pick
107
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via LAR)
Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC · Edge · Junior
Pick
108
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Devon Achane
Devon Achane
Texas A&M · RB · Junior
Pick
109
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Braeden Daniels
Braeden Daniels
Utah · OT · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Pick
110
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(via TEN)
Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed
Michigan State · WR · Senior
Pick
111
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Clark Phillips III
Clark Phillips III
Utah · CB · Junior
Pick
112
New York Jets
New York Jets
Karl Brooks
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green · DT · Senior
Pick
113
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Starling Thomas V
Starling Thomas V
UAB · CB · Senior (RS)
Pick
114
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Warren McClendon
Warren McClendon
Georgia · OT · Junior (RS)
Pick
115
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Ronnie Hickman Jr.
Ronnie Hickman Jr.
Ohio State · S · Junior (RS)
Pick
116
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Iowa State · WR · Senior
Pick
117
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Nick Herbig
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Pick
118
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Dorian Williams
Dorian Williams
Tulane · LB · Senior
Pick
119
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(via DET)
Riley Moss
Riley Moss
Iowa · CB · Senior
Pick
120
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
DJ Johnson
DJ Johnson
Oregon · Edge · Senior (RS)
Pick
121
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via TB)
Siaki Ika
Siaki Ika
Baylor · DT · Senior
Pick
122
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(via MIA)
Eric Gray
Eric Gray
Oklahoma · RB · Senior
Pick
123
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jordan McFadden
Jordan McFadden
Clemson · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
124
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Garrett Williams
Garrett Williams
Syracuse · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
125
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Ji'Ayir Brown
Ji'Ayir Brown
Penn State · S · Senior
Pick
126
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(via MIN)
YaYa Diaby
YaYa Diaby
Louisville · Edge · Senior
Pick
127
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Luke Schoonmaker
Luke Schoonmaker
Michigan · TE · Senior
Pick
128
New York Giants
New York Giants
Anfernee Orji
Anfernee Orji
Vanderbilt · LB · Senior
Pick
129
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tank Bigsby
Tank Bigsby
Auburn · RB · Junior
Pick
130
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tyler Scott
Tyler Scott
Cincinnati · WR · Junior
Pick
131
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
John Ojukwu
John Ojukwu
Boise State · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
132
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via SF)
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Pittsburgh · S · Junior (RS)
Pick
133
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via PHI)
Colby Wooden
Colby Wooden
Auburn · Edge · Junior (RS)
Pick
134
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Saldiveri
Nick Saldiveri
Old Dominion · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
135
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Davis Allen
Davis Allen
Clemson · TE · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS | COMPENSATORY SELECTION

