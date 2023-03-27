Mock Draft

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Published: Mar 27, 2023 at 02:48 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Free agency has changed the NFL landscape quite a bit, even with a few big dominoes left to fall. And that means you'll notice quite a few changes from my first mock draft from early February -- including a few projected trades. Here's my next crack at how the first 31 picks might go on April 27.

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
  2. Check out NFL+ for live coverage of Florida pro day beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 30.
Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via CHI)
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

My best guess is the Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall with one quarterback in mind but were open to going in a different direction as they continued evaluating the top prospects at the position. My gut tells me Stroud was the target all along and will be the pick.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

If this is the pick, it’ll be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik protects Young, whose size/durability has been the subject of much scrutiny. 

Pick
3
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


The Colts could move up one spot to prevent another team from jumping ahead of them to pick Richardson.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS


Anderson could be to the Cardinals what Haason Reddick was to the Eagles last season (or what Reddick was to the Cardinals in 2020, if you will). 

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

If the Seahawks are comfortable selecting Carter after investigating his off-field issues, he would fill a big need for them. He has the potential to be the top player from this year’s class.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

The Lions could continue adding at cornerback even after making moves to upgrade the secondary in free agency.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn’t ruling out drafting a quarterback even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Levis has the arm and confidence to fit here and wait for his chance. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

One spot that still stands out as a massive need is edge rusher, so they select Wilson, my No. 6 prospect in the draft.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

I don't know if Johnson is one of GM Ryan Poles' blue-chip prospects or not. But after the Bears did not sign one of the top free-agent tackles, they draft a long, athletic, smart and versatile prospect. 

Pick
10
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


After landing their quarterback, the Texans could stay put at No. 12 and consider a receiver. But in this scenario, they trade up for a much-needed edge rusher with terrific potential in DeMeco Ryans' defense. 

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL · Junior

I thought long and hard about putting a wide receiver here but just couldn’t do it. Even with Andre Dillard on board, the Titans could draft Skoronski as either a tackle or a guard and figure out his best pro position along the way. 

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS


The Eagles could be building Georgia North here with the addition of Smith, along with 2022 picks Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Smith could help Philadelphia prepare for life after Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, who are both due to become free agents after the 2023 season. Trader Howie rarely sits on his hands during the draft.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Left tackle Duane Brown has one year left on his deal, but he'll turn 38 before the start of next season. The Jets need to get the tackle spot ironed out with Aaron Rodgers intending to play for them in 2023. Mekhi Becton would have his fifth-year option declined in this scenario. 

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

Bill Belichick has only drafted one Round 1 cornerback in New England: the recently retired Devin McCourty, who was moved to safety a few years into the league. But Witherspoon's advanced development, a need at corner and any intel Belichick can gather from his former assistant, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, would make this a slam-dunk pick. 

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

Want Jordan Love to succeed? Giving him a highly athletic seam threat with sticky hands might help. Assuming Kincaid’s back injury isn't an issue that lingers, he and Love could make quite the duo in Wisconsin. 

Pick
16
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH WASHINGTON COMMANDERS


Smith-Njigba gives Justin Herbert a shifty underneath receiver who could eventually replace Keenan Allen.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

The obvious connection between the franchise and the Porter family aside, cornerback is a need for Pittsburgh. I think I’ll keep projecting him to the Steelers until someone tells me why this isn’t a fit.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

The trade of T.J. Hockenson left a pretty big hole at the position. Head coach Dan Campbell should love the chance to draft a Jason Witten-style replacement in Mayer, and I think GM Brad Holmes will love the fact that Mayer is still only 21 years old. 

Pick
19
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS


Some will view this as a reach or a luxury pick. But even with Tony Pollard coming back on the franchise tag, I could see this pair being special. Ezekiel Elliott averaged 3.9 yards on 248 touches last season; now imagine what the dynamic Robinson could do with a similar workload.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · G · Senior

Coincidentally, Torrence battling with Jalen Carter was one of my favorite prospect matchups to watch this past college football season. Here, their rivalry will continue as teammates. 

Pick
21
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS


Sliding back and picking up a starting-caliber corner could be a coup for Ron Rivera's defense. If they trust Banks on the outside right out of the chute, Kendall Fuller could move to the slot role.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

If the Ravens and Lamar Jackson don't end up going their separate ways, the team could look to move down and add picks (it has only five right now). But Baltimore might regret passing up on Johnston in this situation. He gives them another playmaking talent to try to finally get that position right.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

The Vikings are badly in need of interior pressure, and Kancey can provide that. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if Will Levis lands here should he still be available.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

Offensive tackle and edge rusher are two areas that could be addressed following free-agent losses. However, the secondary is also thin, and the versatile, competitive Branch can be an upgrade in the slot and in three-safety sets. 

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

Flowers gives the Giants a true over-the-top threat who is also capable of working underneath. Daniel Jones should have an array of weapons at his disposal now.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DALLAS COWBOYS


If the Bucs move Tristan Wirfs to left tackle, Wright could be a Day 1 starter on the right side. 

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

Addison can win one-on-one matchups and should be an upgrade over the recently released Isaiah McKenzie

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Anton Harrison
Anton Harrison
Oklahoma · OT · Junior

If the Bengals part with Jonah Williams, who has requested a trade, Harrison could slide in as the bookend to another former Sooner, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

The Saints should continue adding to the defensive line. Cameron Jordan is entering the final year of his contract. Carl Granderson and Tanoh Kpassagnon are role players. Payton Turner remains a mystery having played in just 13 games in two seasons.

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern · DL · Senior

The Eagles quietly lost quite a bit inside this offseason and will need to plan for life after Fletcher Cox, who is back on a one-year deal. Adebawore, one of the NFL Scouting Combine's standouts, has fascinating inside-outside potential. 

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington
Georgia · TE · Junior

Travis Kelce will turn 34 next season and should have more of his blocking duties absorbed by others. Enter Washington, who can block, catch and offer the Chiefs more 12 personnel (two tight ends) possibilities.

Follow Eric Edholm on Twitter.

