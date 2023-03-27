Raiders coach Josh McDaniels not ruling out drafting quarterback: 'We'll see how the board falls'

Following a 6-11 season, the Raiders need plenty at other positions to make their team better. That record included losses to the Colts in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut and to the Rams two days after Baker Mayfield signed and played nearly the entire game. The Raiders also were giftwrapped a win thanks to a boneheaded Patriots lateral in the final seconds.

Garoppolo is expected to help. The 49ers had a 38-17 record in parts of six seasons with Garoppolo as the starting QB, and he was 2-0 as a starter before that with the Patriots with McDaniels calling plays.

The 49ers were 13-19 in games started by all other quarterbacks from the day Garoppolo arrived in San Francisco. But as relatively impressive as that record reflects on Garoppolo, that statistic inherently shows the Raiders' need to add to the QB room. Garoppolo's injury history is lengthy, having suffered season-ending injuries in three of the past five seasons.

"So we only have one quarterback under contract, plus Chase Garbers, who's the rookie free agent last year," McDaniels said. "So there (are) only two of them total."

The upcoming draft is certainly one option, but McDaniels suggested that the Raiders aren't just counting on the draft for QB help, however.

"I'd say there's a chance we're going to end up adding to the quarterback room in free agency here, continuing to move forward," McDaniels said, "and then also we're looking at every guy in the draft, too. So we're doing our work. We're doing our due diligence. We'll see how the board falls."