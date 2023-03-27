Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he requested trade: Team not 'interested in meeting my value'

"Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You'll See me again Truzzzzz."

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7. The tender is worth $32.416 million in 2023, and they'll have until July 17 to reach a multi-year extension.

The non-exclusive nature of the tag allows Jackson, who does not employ an agent, to negotiate with other clubs. Last Thursday, the NFL sent a memo to teams warning them they are not to negotiate with a non-NFLPA-certified agent who may be contacting them on Jackson's behalf.

As Jackson sent his tweet, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was meeting with reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. The coach did his best to downplay the news regarding Jackson's trade request.

Harbaugh said he loves Jackson and is working under the assumption that he will be a Raven in 2023.

"I haven't seen the tweet," Harbaugh said. "It's an ongoing process. I'm following it very closely, just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I'm excited. Thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We're building our offense around that idea. I'm just looking forward to getting back to football and I'm confident that's going to happen."

Harbaugh said he hasn't spoken to Jackson recently but remains optimistic sides can work out a long-term relationship.