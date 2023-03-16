QB Gardner Minshew signing with Colts, reuniting with Shane Steichen 

Perhaps a little mania is headed to the Midwest.

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added the $3.5 million is fully guaranteed, and Minshew can earn up to $5.5 million with incentives.

The signing will reunite Colts rookie head coach Shane Steichen with the quarterback after the two spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minshew arrives in Indy after a two-season stint with Philly to find a relatively bare cupboard of a Colts QB room.

Indianapolis released veteran Matt Ryan on Wednesday after a one-year experiment gone wrong. Veteran Nick Foles, Minshew's former teammate, and third-year QB Sam Ehlinger remain, but for how long remains to be seen.

Minshew, who threw for 663 yards and three touchdowns in five appearances last season, could be a backup with some oomph off the bench or compete to be a stopgap starter if/when the Colts select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indy currently holds the No. 4 overall pick.

Minshew began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, briefly setting Duval ablaze with Minshew Mania when he came off the bench as a rookie for an injured Foles in the 2019 season. He threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 games. He got a shot to be the team's starter in 2020, but the Jags would go on to select Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the ensuring 2021 draft.