NFL announces offseason workout dates for all 32 teams

Published: Mar 24, 2023 at 03:51 PM

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2023 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 27-29), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, eight clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2023 may begin on May 15. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club's post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, available on nflcommunications.com.

The NFL Offseason Workout Program calendar (dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs):

ARIZONA

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

ATLANTA

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

BUFFALO

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

CAROLINA

First Day: April 10

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

CHICAGO

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

CINCINNATI

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: June 5-6, June 8, June 13-15

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

DALLAS

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

DENVER

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

DETROIT

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

GREEN BAY

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

HOUSTON

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-14

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 10

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

LAS VEGAS

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

L.A. CHARGERS

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-14

L.A. RAMS

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

MIAMI

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-14

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

NY GIANTS

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

NY JETS

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

SEATTLE

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

TAMPA BAY

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

