2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Boston College, Kentucky, Notre Dame pro days

There were a few off-target throws, but Levis -- who boasted of his "cannon" at the NFL Scouting Combine -- had a good performance overall. He conducted a 50-throw script, which was overseen by his QB coach, Jordan Palmer, and included passes to all three levels of the field. The pro-day pace was quite rapid, with less time between throws compared with the QB workouts from earlier in the week.

"That was fun," Levis told NFL Network's Stacey Dales and David Carr. "Just getting ... every club in my bag, to put on display all the different types of throws, whether it's short, long, on the run, on a line with some touch. I think I covered all the bases, and I thought I did a pretty good job and had a lot of fun throwing with my receivers."

Levis' arm talent was on full display, showing more velocity on his throws than either Stroud or Young did consistently in their workouts. Of the handful of misfires, most came on shorter passes, including a red-zone overthrow in which Jeremiah noted during live coverage on NFL+ that Levis' lower body and upper body were "disconnected." Levis also overthrew one receiver on a post pattern and had one pass fall incomplete when it hit the roof of the Wildcats' indoor facility.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the consensus from his sources is that Young and Stroud are likely to be the first two quarterbacks drafted next month, with Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson vying for the next two spots.

The Panthers and Texans are set to draft 1-2, and Carolina had a 10-man contingent on hand, dining with Levis on Thursday night. The next QB-needy team on the board is Indianapolis at No. 4 overall.

"From the teams that went to dinner with him, the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders spent time with him, Mike Vrabel from the Tennessee Titans spent time with him," Rapoport said. "(Levis) actually pretty quietly had a top-30 visit with the Houston Texans; that happened over the last several weeks.