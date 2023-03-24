Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up

The top of this year's draft is heavy with quarterback prospects, with one QB-needy team -- the Panthers -- already trading up to be in position to land a potential face of the franchise. In the four-round mock draft below, I project two trades for passing prospects in the top 10 and another swap for a signal-caller early in Round 2.

Delving more deeply into the draft, however, provides a glimpse into some other positions that offer strong depth. For example, teams will be able to find quality players at cornerback, edge rusher and tight end on each of the first two days of the draft. There will be more quality interior defensive linemen available on Day 2 than we've seen in the past couple of years, as well.

This year's receiver class might not produce as many first-rounders as we've seen from the position in recent years, but I still think there will be WRs picked on Day 2 that become very good NFL starters. There's not as much high-end offensive line talent this year, while teams looking for off-ball linebackers and safeties might find their best value in Round 3 or later.