Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Ravens select C.J. Stroud after trade; Patriots pick QB

Published: Apr 04, 2023 at 11:57 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With the 2023 NFL Draft drawing closer, here is how I see things playing out when the festivities begin on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. As always, I am projecting where I believe players will go, not necessarily where I think they should go.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Related Links

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

There has been a lot of smoke around C.J. Stroud in this spot, but Young checks more boxes and makes more sense as a game-ready option for Frank Reich.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

If the Texans miss out on Young, they might not be a lock to take Stroud. With needs along the defensive front and two 2023 first-round picks, the choice could be between Wilson and Will Anderson Jr.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

If the Texans pass on a quarterback at No. 2 overall, this slot could become a hot spot for teams looking to trade up for Stroud. For now, we will stick with the top pass rusher on the board.

Pick
4
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS


If a trade is going to get done for Lamar Jackson, you would think Baltimore would like it to happen before the draft -- especially if the deal is with the Colts, who hold the fourth overall pick. It would be hard to pass on Stroud in this spot.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

Carter might be the most talented player in this draft and the Seahawks need interior help. If the team is comfortable with Carter after examining his off-field issues, GM John Schneider could turn the card in for him.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

The Lions have added cornerbacks via free agency to help bolster their ailing unit, but they still need a top dog. Witherspoon's ballhawking could make him a coveted selection here.

Pick
7
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS


With 12 picks in this year's draft and additional capital in 2024, Houston spends some to move up for the strong-armed but erratic QB from Kentucky.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

Gonzalez is one of the most physically and athletically gifted prospects in the draft. The Falcons should be excited to add him to a secondary in need.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

A big-time athletic tester with upside, Van Ness has the potential to play multiple spots along the defensive front. His best football is still ahead of him.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NO)
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL · Junior

Skoronski immediately steps into the right guard spot and offers swing tackle value if the Eagles need him to play outside at some point.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

I wanted to give the Titans an offensive tackle in this spot, but their need for help at wide receiver appears to be even more pressing right now.

Pick
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(via CLE)
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS


Cornerback should be an option here, too, but supply and demand points to tackle. Wright has good size and strength. He was impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine and can get the job done at right tackle.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

If the Jets and Packers finally agree to an Aaron Rodgers trade, protecting the quarterback will be crucial. Jones can compete right away at right tackle and offer insurance at left tackle.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

There’s reportedly tension between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones. In this scenario, the Patriots look to deal Jones for a draft pick and choose to develop the dynamic but raw Richardson.

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

The Packers add a fantastic pass-catching option with the ability to handle a high volume of targets from a young quarterback looking for stability.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

The Commanders can use Johnson at either tackle position or guard early on, but he's ultimately going to be drafted to hold down the left tackle spot in the future.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

Banks should come in and compete for a starting spot. A bonus is that he can learn under the guidance of a player who boasted similar athletic talent when he entered the NFL in 2011: Patrick Peterson.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

After grabbing the top ballhawk in the draft sixth overall, the Lions switch to the other side of the ball for this pick, adding a solid "Y" tight end with the ability to make tough catches and bolster the running game.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

Veteran linebacker Lavonte David could be gone after this year, and the pass rush needs improvement. Why not add a dynamic athlete with elite football character who can play off the ball or rush off the edge?

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

Uchenna Nwosu's contract is due to expire after the 2023 season. Murphy can slide right into one of the edge spots and immediately upgrade Seattle's run defense while potentially rushing inside on sub-packages.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

Hyatt's vertical talent should allow Chargers QB Justin Herbert to make more explosive plays over the top while loosening up the coverage underneath and creating lighter boxes for the running game.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

It's not out of the question that the Ravens go with a guard or edge rusher here, but Flowers adds a much-needed pass-catching element to Baltimore's offense, no matter who is at quarterback.

Pick
23
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


Buffalo can smell the Super Bowl, and the best way to get there might be to jump up and lock in a three-down back who can take pressure off QB Josh Allen and help the Bills control games more efficiently.


Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB

Need meets talent here. Porter has the ability -- and, as the son of former linebacker Joey Porter, the NFL bloodlines -- to come in and compete for a starting spot right away.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · CB · Junior

The smart, tough and consistent Branch can play nickel or step right into the safety spot that opened up with the free agency departure of Julian Love.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

Dallas picks up help for not only QB Dak Prescott, but also for receiver CeeDee Lamb -- Johnson's ability to win the deep ball could make life easier on everyone.

Pick
27
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Drew Sanders
Drew Sanders
Arkansas · LB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS


Sanders spent one season at inside linebacker and absolutely filled up the stat sheet at Arkansas. He's big and a solid athlete; he can be a capable pass rusher for Minnesota to deploy when needed.


Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior

Musgrave is an above-average run-blocker as a college prospect and has a ton of upside as a pass-catcher. Bengals QB Joe Burrow has a history, dating back to his time at LSU, of using tight ends to exploit opposing defenses.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

Kancey plays with terrifying first-step quickness as a penetrator and a pass-rusher. He lacks the size for usage on early downs, but he could have game-altering potential if the Saints are able to slow opposing offenses on first down.

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

White has the frame to take over inside for Fletcher Cox in the future as well as the athleticism to be a big power end who can develop into a run-stopper with rush abilities.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee · WR · Senior (RS)

Tillman totaled 17 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns in games against Georgia and Alabama in 2021 when he was fully healthy. With his high ankle sprain behind him, this is a steal.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB

In her second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-31. Which first-round selection churned out by her model left her surprised? (Hint: It happens at No. 4 overall.)

news

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Colts pass on quarterback; Will Levis falls out of first round

In Bucky Brooks' latest mock of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, he sees the Colts passing on a quarterback at No. 4 overall. Check out his projection for each pick.

news

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm projects four trades, including the Cowboys moving up to add another offensive weapon.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots take RB, Packers go QB in Round 4

In Round 4 of his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Green Bay Packers selecting a quarterback for just the second time since 2016.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Broncos land speedy CB DJ Turner II in Round 3

In Round 3 of his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees an early run on cornerbacks, including Michigan's DJ Turner II.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up

In his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects five first-round trades, including the Colts striking to land the third quarterback off the board.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Raiders trade up for QB Hendon Hooker in Round 2

In his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Raiders trading up in Round 2 to select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.

news

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Panthers pick C.J. Stroud at No. 1; Vikings take Will Levis

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Charles Davis has four teams -- including the Minnesota Vikings -- taking a quarterback in Round 1. Plus, a running back cracks the top 10!

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Bucs, Colts, Panthers, Texans, Vikings pick QBs in Round 1

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2023 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah reveals his forecast for Round 1.

news

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 2.1: Raiders go up for C.J. Stroud; Colts select Anthony Richardson

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein has four quarterbacks coming off the board within the first nine picks. Which team trades up for C.J. Stroud? Who pounces on combine star Anthony Richardson?

news

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Ravens trade Lamar Jackson to Falcons, draft QB Will Levis

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein has four quarterbacks coming off the board within the first eight picks, with Will Levis replacing a former MVP as part of a blockbuster trade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE