2023 NFL Draft: Which prospect SHOULD the Carolina Panthers select with the No. 1 overall pick?

Published: Apr 04, 2023 at 08:57 AM

The Carolina Panthers hold the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri), and the widespread assumption is that they'll select a quarterback. The Panthers have evaluated and met with a number of QB prospects -- including Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis -- during the pre-draft process. Meanwhile, our analysts have broken down the tape and predicted whom Carolina will take first overall in their respective mock drafts.

With all of that in mind, let's keep this question real simple:

Which prospect should the Panthers select with the No. 1 overall pick?

Bryce Young
Marc Ross

The Carolina Panthers must select the best football player. Period. Not a guy you think can develop or someone who fits the prototype. So with eyes on the quarterback position, Carolina should draft Alabama's Bryce Young at No. 1. He's shown that he's the best player and it's not close. To me, he's the only QB who can change a franchise right now, on and off the field.

Bryce Young
Rhett Lewis

I understand you have to take everything you hear from teams at this time of year with a grain of salt, but when I heard new Panthers head coach Frank Reich say that, above all else, he is looking for a "playmaker" at quarterback, I immediately thought of Bryce Young. On the run or in the pocket, Young is the best playmaker in this draft class and is ready to handle being the face of franchise after excelling in that role at Alabama. 

Anthony Richardson
Chad Reuter

Anthony Richardson might not be the most polished passer right now, but the No. 1 overall pick should be the player with the best chance to become a transcendent talent. The Florida product's strength as a passer and runner, natural ability to move inside the pocket and skill to find downfield targets on the run give him a chance to be special at the next level. 

Bryce Young
David Carr

There is one right answer: Bryce Young. If the Alabama prospect stood 6-foot-3, this wouldn't even be a conversation. Young plays big and strong despite his 5-10 frame and has incredible instincts for the position. He consistently looks to make the most efficient play on every snap.

