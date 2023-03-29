2023 NFL Draft: Ten teams that most need to ace their picks

It's no shock to see the Cardinals here, as they're picking third overall -- the result of a complete freefall from the 10-2 start during the 2021 season, carrying over in a 4-13 campaign last year that led to Kliff Kingsbury's ouster and GM Steve Keim stepping down.





So while it's arguable that the team now is going to be remade under a new regime, arguably entering a rebuilding phase, there still is a lot at stake here. The first-year combo of head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort have a lot of boxes that need checking.





Kyler Murray remains an enigma, one who is coming off a torn ACL and who is likely not going anywhere anytime soon. The Cardinals have been quiet in free agency after J.J. Watt retired. The franchise's recent draft classes have been underwhelming. You might be hard-pressed to indicate two or three areas of strength on this team right now.





There's still a chance DeAndre Hopkins could be traded, which could add draft assets to their treasury, which right now includes five selections in the top 105 overall. There also have been reports that the No. 3 overall pick might be up for sale. That's a lot of potential movement that could come down in the next month or so.