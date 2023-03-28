Ron Rivera: Commanders confident in QB Sam Howell; no interest in pursuing Lamar Jackson

"The main reason we're going with Sam is we think Sam's going to be a good football player. We really do," Rivera said. "If the guy had come out (in 2021), he'd have been a first- or second-round pick. We were fortunate. He fell to the fifth round because people didn't think it was a strong class. Remember, he was the frontrunner for the Heisman that year, coming out of a season where he lost three offensive linemen to the draft, a tight end to the draft, a wide receiver, Dyami (Brown), to the draft, and two running backs. That's seven primary players off of an offense that was very dynamic and explosive. Go back and research that and see those things, and you'll see what we've seen. I really do believe that."