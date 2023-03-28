Around the NFL

Ron Rivera: Commanders confident in QB Sam Howell; no interest in pursuing Lamar Jackson

Published: Mar 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera continues to dismiss questions about any potential pursuit of franchise-tagged Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Speaking Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting, Rivera again cited the promise of second-year signal-caller Sam Howell as the motivation for eschewing more expansive options.

"The main reason we're going with Sam is we think Sam's going to be a good football player. We really do," Rivera said. "If the guy had come out (in 2021), he'd have been a first- or second-round pick. We were fortunate. He fell to the fifth round because people didn't think it was a strong class. Remember, he was the frontrunner for the Heisman that year, coming out of a season where he lost three offensive linemen to the draft, a tight end to the draft, a wide receiver, Dyami (Brown), to the draft, and two running backs. That's seven primary players off of an offense that was very dynamic and explosive. Go back and research that and see those things, and you'll see what we've seen. I really do believe that."

Related Links

Rivera cited Howell's progress late in the 2022 season when he began getting more practice reps as the No. 2 behind Taylor Heinicke, noting that the then-rookie picked up things quicker and began correcting mistakes.

Howell started the season-finale blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and a red zone interception. It was a solid performance that convinced the Commanders to give the fifth-round pick a shot to win the starting job this offseason.

Rivera mentioned the play of San Francisco 49ers seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy as a reason the club believes Howell can succeed.

"I don't think this is as much a wild shot as people think it is," he said. "Part of it is 'cause you watch a young man like Brock Purdy have the season like he had last year, and you'd like to think, 'Wow, we have a guy that's got the same type of ability and skill set.'"

Purdy was playing in a QB-friendly Kyle Shanahan offense. Howell will be learning a new scheme under Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Washington inked veteran Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason as a backstop to the Howell experiment. It's a heady signing, with Brissett showing he can conduct an offense and is a willing teammate.

Rivera reiterated that the Commanders never considered chasing Jackson, given the cost -- financially and draft assets -- it would take to pry the former MVP out of Baltimore. Instead, Washington is attempting to be frugal at the position at this stage and build the club around a cheap option in Howell.

"We never did. Honestly, we never did," Rivera said of pursuing Jackson. "It was just something that we just didn't feel suited what we wanted to do. I know he's a tremendous talent. I know he's a player that can impact a team. I just didn't think -- and we sat down and talked about it -- that was the direction for us as a football team."

Rivera didn't rule out the Commanders selecting a quarterback at No. 16 if one fell to that range but noted he's yet to dive into the QBs in this draft fully.

Asked if the team ruled out using a first-round pick on a quarterback, Rivera responded, "No. We have to look at every avenue."

While most projections expect the top QBs to be off the board before Washington is on the clock at No. 16, if one the team liked fell, that sort of addition would keep with the Commanders going the lower-cost route at the QB position.

One thing Rivera has made plenty clear this offseason remains constant: Sam Howell will have every opportunity to be the Commanders' QB1 in 2023.

Related Content

news

NFL owners approve proposal to allow players to wear No. 0

No. 0 is coming to the NFL. League owners approved the proposal to allow players to wear number zero, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford will be 'ready to roll' in 2023 offseason

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday quarterback Matthew Stafford will be able to fully participate in the 2023 offseason. "There will be no limitations," McVay said of Stafford at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "He'll be ready to roll."

news

Matt LaFleur: We should 'temper our expectations' for Jordan Love in first year as Packers' starting QB

The end of the Aaron Rodgers era -- whenever it becomes official -- will also serve as the start of the Jordan Love era. In fact, it's already begun, with Matt LaFleur discussing the fourth-year QB's progress.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan unclear on Brock Purdy return, says timeline could be 'six months to eight months'

The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic Brock Purdy will be back in the QB1 saddle for the 2023 season, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting that it's unclear when that might be.

news

Panthers head coach Frank Reich: Florida's Anthony Richardson has 'top-of-the draft' plays

Could the Panthers be interested in drafting Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 1 overall? Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Richardson has plays that "scream top-of-the draft pick."

news

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed deal was in team's 'best interest'

Last offseason, the Browns handed Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract to entice the quarterback to approve a trade from Houston. It's a deal that fellow owners have openly balked at since it went down.

news

Giants take pre-franchise tag offer for RB Saquon Barkley off table ahead of July deadline

After utilizing the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley to keep him off the open market, the Giants have until July 17 to agree on a solution to keep the former first-round pick in the Big Apple long-term.

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects Jonah Williams to move to right tackle despite trade request

The Bengals' signing of Orlando Brown to play left tackle caused incumbent Jonah Williams to request a trade. Despite the former first-round pick's desire to move out of town, coach Zac Taylor said he anticipates Williams just moving four positions down -- to right tackle.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman planning for QB Jalen Hurts' new deal to be done 'relatively soon'

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says quarterback Jalen Hurts' new deal with the team should be done "relatively soon."

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst doesn't view getting first-round pick as 'necessity' in Aaron Rodgers trade

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst does not believe receiving a first-round pick in a trade for Aaron Rodgers is a necessity, but he is still interested in getting a premier price back for a premier player.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft eyes Jerod Mayo as 'strong candidate' to be Bill Belichick's 'heir apparent'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated he already knows who he'd prefer to replace coach Bill Belichick whenever the coach walks away from the NFL. The answer: one of Belichick's former players and current assistant coaches, Jerod Mayo.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE