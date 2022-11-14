Around the NFL

Raiders owner Mark Davis supports Josh McDaniels amid 2-7 season: 'I think he's doing a fantastic job'

Published: Nov 14, 2022 at 03:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite a depressing 2-7 start to Josh McDaniels' tenure as head coach, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis isn't ready to pull the plug on the operation, giving the embattled coach an endorsement following Sunday's loss to the Colts.

"As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday. "I'm getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don't you expect him to fulfill the contract?"

Entering the season with playoff aspirations, the Raiders have fallen apart. They've blown big leads, got shut out by a three-win New Orleans squad, and have been an undisciplined club.

In spite of the struggles, Davis attempted to squash rumors that McDaniels could crap out in Vegas after just one season.

"I like Josh. I think he's doing a fantastic job. That's why I hired him," Davis said. "We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness."

The owner noted that the Raiders are still in the nascent stages of rebuilding the team under the new leadership.

"Life isn't static. It's fluid," Davis said. "You want to win at the end of the year and be the one holding the trophy. Obviously, we're not there yet. I know it's frustrating for the fan base. I feel for them. I'm a fan as well."

McDaniels noted on Monday that his meeting with Davis following Sunday's loss was normal.

"We meet every week after every game, including the preseason," McDaniels said. "That's a normal occurrence for us. He's been great. He's been great. He has the same urgency that we all do, if not more. He's been here a long time. He's seen this when it's been good, and he wants to win as bad or worse than anybody else does. He feels the frustration at the same time. He's been incredibly supportive. That's important obviously as you go forward. But we're all here because of him and we want to do well for him and we want to do right by him.

"Whatever he feels, I want to know what it is. I think that's my role, and my job is I hope I always understand where he's at and he doesn't hide anything from us. I appreciate the way he leads and his support, and you feel his urgency to try to do whatever he can do to help us get to where we want to be as fast as we can be there. I don't know what else I could ask from him."

Following Sunday's loss, an emotional Derek Carr said he was "pissed off" at the slow process the Raiders have made in 2022.

McDaniels understands the frustration of his players following the loss.

"We are building. I never use the word rebuilding or anything like that. This is the National Football League," McDaniels said on Monday. "There's not five years to do that, so we know that. I think there's a process that we're trying to go through. Certainly slower and more painful than anybody wants it to be. We share the same sentiment. …

"We all know we're evaluated on what we do and it's a production-based business."

For now, McDaniels will have more time to build on a disappointing start to his reign in Vegas.

Related Content

news

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers first-round defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with high ankle sprain

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that Baker Mayfield will start in Week 11 vs. the Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith doesn't believe it's time to bench QB Davis Mills

As Texans QB Davis Mills continues to struggle on a one-win team, head coach Lovie Smith doesn't feel the time is right to make a change at quarterback.

news

'Wolverine' Budda Baker plays through ankle injury, swipes key INT in Cardinals' win over Rams

Cardinals star safety Budda Baker wasn't supposed to be on the field Sunday against the Rams. But there he was, swiping the game-sealing interception in a 27-17 win the Cards had to have to keep their season alive.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss

With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season. Dennis Allen wasn't ready to make any declarations about the Saints' starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.

news

Mike McCarthy 'frustrated' with penalties, but not fourth-down decision in Cowboys' OT loss to Packers

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared his frustration with the penalties in the team's Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr emotional after loss to Colts: 'For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares why he was emotional after the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp's ankle injury 'didn't look good'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an apparent right leg injury in the fourth quarter.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolsters claim with career-best performance in win over Bills

Following a spectacular performance in Buffalo on Sunday, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolstered his bold offseason claim of becoming the NFL's best wide receiver.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE