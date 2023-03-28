2023 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest?

3) Edge defender

If your team is looking for an edge defender, you should hope it addresses the position within the first 75 picks because the depth will start to diminish after that point in the draft. Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson have high-end potential and there is a nice collection of future starters with size and/or explosiveness within the first two rounds. Some of the most intriguing prospects include Tuli Tuipulotu, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Isaiah Foskey, who should go in the second round. Keion White has the versatility to play inside or outside, but for the purposes of this article, I'm classifying him as an edge defender, which strengthens this position group.