Panthers head coach Frank Reich: Florida's Anthony Richardson has 'top-of-the draft' plays

"He's an exciting player," Reich said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, via ESPN.com. "Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top-of-the draft pick."

So are we witnessing a Cam Newton-like rise from Richardson? The similarities are nearly unavoidable.

Both are rare, elite, jumbo-sized athletes for the position. Each possess unusual arm talent and top-tier running ability. Both also will enter the NFL with small sample sizes -- 292 FBS pass attempts for Newton, 393 for Richardson.

Now both could be No. 1 overall picks of the Panthers. The difference is that Newton was the author of one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history. We can't say that for Richardson, even with a similar type of skill set.

Of course, this also could be a red herring by the Panthers. They haven't ruled out the idea of trading back down, even though they made the leap from the ninth overall pick to No. 1 less than a month ago. So it's possible the Panthers might feel they can drum up some trade interest by hyping up Richardson.

Then again, it's entirely possible that Reich is speaking candidly and simply is starting to condition Carolina fans for the idea that their top pick might be someone not named Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Since the trade up, the prevailing wisdom has been that one of those more established passers was the most likely option. There's some sense to the idea. After all, would the team really make that costly a move if it didn't have at least one QB they were ready to select?

The Panthers have gallivanted around the country on their pro-day tour with a large traveling party, including owner David Tepper. In an era when some teams are cutting back on their postseason travel, the Panthers seem to be flaunting their interest in every single reasonable first-round QB prospect. It's hard to imagine that they're evaluating all four on even footing; there had to be a pecking order coming in.

But it's also entirely possible that the Panthers had a strong enough grade on Young or Stroud (or Kentucky's Will Levis) going into the pro-day process and that they have been buying time, knowing that they were fascinated by a prospect such as Richardson but needed to do more work to be convinced.