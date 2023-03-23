2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Utah pro days 

3) Size conversation rekindled. Before the workout began, Young opted not to weigh in, choosing to stand on his combine measurements (5-foot-10 1/8, 204 pounds). Young is seeking to become the first quarterback since at least 2003 to weigh less than 207 pounds at the combine and be drafted in the first round.

Saban downplayed the concerns about his size, noting that it wasn't an issue for him during his time with the Tide.

"His 5-10 frame has never really had an impact on his productivity in a league where most of the players you're playing against are the same guys you're going be playing against at the next level," Saban told NFL Network. "So it's not like he's playing against lesser-talented players; there's going to be so many players in the SEC who get drafted. So I don't have an issue with (Young's size)."

Young is being discussed as the potential No. 1 overall pick despite his below-average measurables for good reason. Some of those reasons were on display during his throwing session. His QB coaches appeared to address the height question directly with a portion of the script that included a coach rushing Young with his hands in the quarterback's face as he delivered the ball. Young's accuracy on those throws didn't appear to waver.

Another thing that Jeremiah and Smith noted about Young's game -- and something he showed off on Thursday -- was his ability to change arm angles and throw from different arm slots when delivering the ball.

This obviously can be helpful for a shorter quarterback in real-life football situations, attempting to navigate smaller throwing windows amid a sea of defensive linemen (and his own offensive linemen), many of whom stand 6-foot-4 or taller.

4) Top defender declines to work out. Will Anderson Jr., Jeremiah's No. 2 overall prospect in the draft, opted not to work out on Thursday. There was some intrigue about whether Anderson would perform some of the athletic testing drills after he skipped the majority of those -- he only ran the 40-yard dash -- at the combine. Anderson ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, with a 1.61-second 10-yard split, and did participate in some on-field drills with the linebackers there.

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 253-pound Anderson could be the first non-quarterback drafted in April. Interestingly, Anderson told reporters he has visited the Houston Texans and had no other trips scheduled at the moment. There he met with head coach DeMeco Ryans and caught up with two Texans players who were his teammates in college, linebacker Christian Harris and wide receiver John Metchie III.

Like with Young, Saban gave Anderson a glowing recommendation to any NFL team considering drafting him.

"I can't say enough good things about the guy -- as a person, as a character, as a leader, (his) work ethic, (the) example that he sets for his teammates," Saban told NFL Network. "He cares about his teammates. The fact that he and Bryce played in the bowl game when guys are opting out and they're both probably top-five picks, I mean, that speaks volumes of how they care about their team. Nobody could represent this university any better than (Anderson) has.