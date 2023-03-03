2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Friday's activities in Indianapolis

3) The return of JSN ... a top five overall prospect? The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will feature a welcome sight to college football fans and draftniks alike: Jaxon Smith-Njigba back on the football field. After a junior season leveled by injury, the Ohio State product says he'll participate in Saturday's field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the notable exception of the 40-yard dash, which he plans to run at the Ohio State pro day on March 22.

"Just haven't had enough reps in the 40 just yet," Smith-Njigba said at his podium session on Friday, before later supplying a response to the critics who question his long speed: "I think it's a little disrespectful, but I'm ready to showcase that. Wish I could do it here and get it over with, but it's fine -- we'll take more time and surprise a lot of people, I guess."

A year ago, Smith-Njigba was coming off a true sophomore season for the books. Despite playing in the same Ohio State receiving corps as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave -- a pair of eventual first-round picks who each just eclipsed 1,000 yards in Year 1, with Wilson winning 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year -- Smith-Njigba set school records for catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606). Capping off the prolific campaign with a mind-blowing effort in the Rose Bowl (SEE: 347 receiving yards, the most ever in any bowl game), JSN entered the 2022 college season as a premium prospect on the NFL radar. But then he suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Ohio State's season-opening win over Notre Dame. The talented wideout tried to work his way back on the field, but the ailment lingered and ultimately limited him to just three games and five catches on the season.

"Very frustrating last year," Smith-Njigba said. "Never really had an injury that sat me out for games or even practices, but I feel like I'm gonna come out a better person, better man, better player."

What kind of player is he exactly? Listed by Ohio State at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Smith-Njigba did most of his damage as a Buckeye in the slot, aligning there on 87 percent of his snaps during his boffo 2021 campaign, per PFF. As a smooth route-runner with supreme body control and strong hands, Smith-Njigba looks to mimic some of the most polished pass catchers in the game today.

"I definitely watch film of receivers: Davante Adams and his feet; Stefon Diggs and his over-exaggerating, route-running; Cooper Kupp, the way he finds space and takes advantage of the defense," Smith-Njigba said. "A lot of players, I just try to steal little things from."

NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks has Smith-Njigba as this prospect pool's top receiver, while Daniel Jeremiah ranks him as WR2 -- and the No. 25 overall prospect. As for the man himself? Well ...

"I just think my playmaking ability is second to none in this draft," Smith-Njigba said. "I see myself as a top-five player, not just receiver, I see myself as a top-five player in this draft.

"You throw me the ball seven to nine times, I can win you the game."