2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned from Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, more top prospects

3) Following the Watt path? Iowa's Lukas Van Ness, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' No. 3 edge rusher in the draft, continues to find himself playing the role of unseasoned newbie. He didn't start playing tackle football until eighth grade, was just a three-star recruit out of Barrington, Illinois, redshirted his first year at Iowa and didn't start playing defensive end for the Hawkeyes until last spring. Now he's preparing for another significant change in his life.

His story somewhat mirrors that of his favorite NFL player, the recently retired J.J. Watt, who switched positions from tight end to defensive end, walked on at Wisconsin and made himself into a first-round pick. Van Ness said Wednesday he spent years watching Watt with the goal of modeling the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year's game.

Watt measured 6-foot-5, 290 pounds at the combine in 2011, while Van Ness is listed by Iowa at 6-5 and 275 pounds. They're both big, brawny individuals who win with sheer power and determination. Van Ness has another advantage: He's already become a physical presence thanks to his experience as an interior defensive lineman.

"Everything happens a little faster inside," he said. "You've got to be good with your hands, play with a lower pad level, but it taught me all of the fundamentals of playing good defensive line. I think that really translated to my outside play, helping play with good leverage, be physical. I attribute a lot of my play (in 2022) to my years before playing inside."

Van Ness didn't get his physicality from the defensive interior alone. He grew up playing as a defenseman in hockey, where he often had the attention of officials on the rink.