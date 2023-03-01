Top draft prospect Jalen Carter subject of arrest warrants for reckless driving, racing in connection with fatal crash

University of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the subject of arrest warrants in Athens, Georgia, on reckless driving and racing charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a fatal car crash on Jan. 15, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said on Wednesday. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Police say their investigation found that Carter, 21, and Chandler LeCroy, a Georgia recruiting analyst, were each operating vehicles in the manner consistent with racing after leaving downtown Athens at around 2:30 a.m. ET, with evidence demonstrating that their cars were switching lanes, driving in the center turn lane and in opposite lanes of travel, overtaking other motorists, and driving at high rates of speed.

At 2:45 a.m. ET, the 2021 Ford Expedition that LeCroy was driving left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees, police said.

LeCroy, 24, and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, both died as a result of the crash. Others in LeCroy's car, including Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon, were injured.

Police said in a Wednesday press release that LeCroy's vehicle was traveling at approximately 104 mph shortly before the crash. A toxicology report said that LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the incident.

Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.

The news of the arrest warrants secured for Carter came hours after a report published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that Carter was present at the scene of the crash, left the scene before officers arrived and then gave "shifting accounts of the wreck as an Athens police officer questioned him about whether he had been racing the car that crashed."

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning," University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement on Wednesday, "especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

Carter, who declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 10, was not present for his scheduled press conference on Wednesday morning at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. NFL senior vice president of football and international communications Michael Signora told media assembled at Carter's assigned podium that Carter would not be speaking at the event on Wednesday.