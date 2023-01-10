Georgia DT Jalen Carter announces intention to enter 2023 NFL Draft after UGA's national title win

Carter started slowly in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Dec. 31 but did bat down a fourth-quarter pass that prevented a pass-interference call against the Bulldogs. He also flashed his rare athleticism in Georgia's national-championship victory Monday night by racing to the sideline to get in on a tackle on TCU's Quentin Johnston on a screen pass.

A top-50 national recruit, Carter joined one of the deepest defensive lines in the nation in Athens. And though he only started about one season's worth of games over his career because of injuries and the Bulldogs' unusual depth, he could emerge as one of UGA's best recent NFL prospects.