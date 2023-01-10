Jets DT Quinnen Williams wants new contract ahead of voluntary workouts this offseason

New York Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his offseason desires clear as players cleaned out their lockers Monday, noting he'd skip voluntary offseason works if he doesn't receive a contract extension.
"Everybody knows I'm a team guy, man," Williams said per the New York Post. "But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I'm behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me."
The No. 3 overall pick in 2019 is due $9.6 million in 2023 on the fifth-year option.
Williams is coming off his best season, stacking a career-high 12 sacks, destroying the pocket and causing havoc in the backfield. The first-time Pro Bowler generated 12 tackles for loss and 28 QB hits.
Williams certainly earned an extension but declined to comment if his goal was to be the highest-paid DT in the league -- an honor currently held by Aaron Donald at $31.667 million, with Leonard Williams and DeForest Buckner sitting at $21 million next in line.
"I want to be compensated for what I am," Williams said.
He is a game-wrecker who commands double teams and discombobulates offenses.
"We all love Quinnen," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Monday. "He's 25. He's had a fantastic season. We still think there's a lot of upside for him. We want Quinnen here."
To avoid offseason drama with one of his best players, Douglas will have to pay up big time. Of course, with leverage of the fifth-year-option and the potential franchise tag in 2024, Douglas could play hardball with Williams, leading to a new level of offseason chaos at Florham Park in the spring.