NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

Previous rank: No. 7





The Chargers were locked into the fifth seed in the AFC ahead of their regular-season finale, but Brandon Staley opted to roll with his starters anyway. It was a decision ripe for second-guessing, especially after star wide receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with a back injury in the second quarter. "These aren't easy decisions," the coach said after the loss to the Broncos. "They're not easy decisions and hindsight is perfect for everybody on the outside, but these games are not easy to manage. They're not, because you don't have that many players, and we did it to the best of our ability." It's worth noting that Staley appeared to have support from his locker room, and Williams is expected to play against the Jaguars. This should all be forgotten by the weekend.