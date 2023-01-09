NFL stats and records, Week 18: Bucs' Tom Brady sets single-season mark for attempts, completions

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
1) Patrick Mahomes sets record for offensive yards in a season
Mahomes finished 2022 with 5,614 offensive yards, passing Drew Brees for the most in a single season in NFL history. Brees set the previous record with 5,562 in 2011. Mahomes compiled the record with 5,250 passing, 358 rushing, and 6 receiving yards (a completion to himself) this season. The passing total was the fourth-most in NFL history behind seasons by Peyton Manning (2013), Brees (2011) and Tom Brady (2021).
2) Andy Reid clinches No. 1 seed for sixth time
Reid clinched his conference's No. 1 seed for the sixth time in his career as a head coach, the second-most in NFL history behind only Bill Belichick's seven. The good news for Chiefs fans? Reid is 21-3 in his career and 9-0 with the Chiefs in games after a bye week, including playoffs. The bad news? Reid has never won the Super Bowl as a one seed.
3) Josh Allen goes 35-5 for the third straight season
Allen threw for three pass touchdowns in the Bills' Week 18 finale against the Patriots, bringing his season total up to 35. Allen is one of five players to throw 35 touchdowns in three straight seasons, joining Mahomes (2020-22), Manning (2012-14), Brees (2011-13) and Brett Favre (1995-97). However, Allen has also had five-plus rush touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with three career seasons of at least 35 pass and five rush touchdowns. Allen has three of the seven such instances all-time. Steve Young is the only player to have more than one such season.
4) Tom Brady sets single-season records for completions and attempts
Despite suffering the first losing season of his career, Brady still found a way to break another NFL record. Brady finished 2022 with 490 completions and 733 pass attempts, both the most in a single season in NFL history. The 45-year-old and the Buccaneers will host the Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend. Brady is 7-0 in his career against Dallas.
5) Brock Purdy moves to 5-0 in his career
2022's Mr. Irrelevant, Purdy, has won each of his five starts. In doing so, he's become the first quarterback since at least 1950 to start his career 5-0 and throw multiple pass scores in each of those games, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who did so in his first four career games. Purdy has thrown at least two touchdowns in six straight games, joining Justin Herbert (seven) as the only rookie with streaks of six-plus games.
6) Cowboys defense leads NFL in takeaways in back-to-back seasons
The Dan Quinn-led Cowboys defense led the NFL with 33 takeaways in 2022, its second consecutive season leading the NFL in the metric. Dallas is the first team to lead the NFL in takeaways in back-to-back seasons since Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain" did so from 1972-1974. The Steelers won Super Bowl IX in 1974, their first of 4 championships in the decade.
7) Eagles pass rush has historic season
The Eagles pass rush has been relentless all season and became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era with at least 70 sacks in a season. The team joined the 1984 and 1987 Bears and the 1989 Vikings on that short list. However, the Eagles might have had the deepest pass rush the NFL has seen. The Eagles are the first team to have four players record 10+ sacks in a single season, as Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham each reached double-digits in 2022.
8) Dak Prescott sets wrong record by leading the NFL in interceptions
Prescott tied with Davis Mills for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions this season, despite missing five games with a thumb injury. It is the most games missed in a season by any player to tie or lead the NFL in interceptions.
9) Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse breaks Sammy Baugh record
Stonehouse finished the season with a gross average of 53.1 yards per punt, which not only led the NFL but broke a record previously set by Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh in 1940.
Bonus: Jamaal Williams set the Lions' single-season record for rush touchdowns with 17 in 2022. The previous mark was held by Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. A.J. Brown set the Eagles' single-season record for receiving yards (1,496) in 2022, breaking the mark held by Mike Quick since 1983.
Research shoutouts: Jack Andrade (@RealJackAndrade), Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem), Matt Okada (@MattOkada), Cole Jacobson (@ColeJacobson32), Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm), Blake Warye (@bwaryeorblake), John Todd (@therealjohntodd)