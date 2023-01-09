NFL stats and records, Week 18: Bucs' Tom Brady sets single-season mark for attempts, completions

Allen threw for three pass touchdowns in the Bills' Week 18 finale against the Patriots, bringing his season total up to 35. Allen is one of five players to throw 35 touchdowns in three straight seasons, joining Mahomes (2020-22), Manning (2012-14), Brees (2011-13) and Brett Favre (1995-97). However, Allen has also had five-plus rush touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with three career seasons of at least 35 pass and five rush touchdowns. Allen has three of the seven such instances all-time. Steve Young is the only player to have more than one such season.