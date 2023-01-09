Around the NFL

Super Wild Card Weekend schedule announced 

Published: Jan 08, 2023 at 11:34 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off in Santa Clara, California.

Following the Detroit Lions' defeat of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the NFL announced the schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, which begins with the NFC's second-seeded San Francisco 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.

The six-game slate will carry on through Monday night, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.

Related Links

See the full schedule below:

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 p.m. (ET) (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Related Content

news

Seahawks earn NFC's final playoff spot thanks to Packers' loss

The Seattle Seahawks have clinched the NFC's final playoff spot thanks to their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, along with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

news

Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after just one season

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith following Sunday's regular-season finale after only one year with him at the helm, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Eagles clinch NFC East title, No. 1 seed with win over Giants

The Eagles downed the Giants on Sunday, clinching their conference's No. 1 seed and only first-round bye, along with the NFC East crown.

news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' Super Bowl window: 'The window's my whole career'

Fresh off Sunday's 27-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave a confident answer when asked about the importance of taking advantage of his team's window to win a Super Bowl.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action.

news

Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens

Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals also avoided a coin toss with their win over the Ravens.

news

Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff berth with win over Jets, will face Bills again in postseason

The Dolphins are heading to the postseason for the first time in six years. Miami secured the final playoff berth in the AFC on Sunday, thanks to its 11-6 win over the Jets and the Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Bills.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.

news

Bills RB Nyheim Hines returns opening kickoff 96 yards for stunning TD in win over Patriots

Nyheim Hines, whom the Bills acquired at November's trade deadline, took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead on Sunday against the Patriots. Hines wasn't done, as he returned a second kickoff for a score in the second half, a 101-yard return that flipped a Bills deficit to a lead.

news

NFL teams, players show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin ahead of Week 18 games

Here are some of the moments captured over social media on Sunday as the league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin takes precedence in Week 18.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) inactive; Anthony Brown to make first career start vs. Bengals

With Tyler Huntley inactive due to shoulder and wrist injuries, Baltimore Ravens QB Anthony Brown will make his first career start on Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE