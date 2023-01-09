Super Wild Card Weekend schedule announced 

Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off in Santa Clara, California.
Following the Detroit Lions' defeat of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the NFL announced the schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, which begins with the NFC's second-seeded San Francisco 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.
The six-game slate will carry on through Monday night, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.
See the full schedule below:
Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 14
NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)
AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
Sunday, January 15
AFC: 1:00 p.m. (ET) (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings (FOX, FOX Deportes)
AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
Monday, January 16
NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)