2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Dolphins survive, head to postseason with Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal. It wasn't a pretty game, but Mike McDaniel's club did just enough to beat an eliminated Jets squad. The victory, coupled with a New England Patriots loss, sends Miami to the playoffs to face the Buffalo Bills. With Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins offense couldn't find splash plays against a good Jets defense. Miami settled for three field goals while generating 17 first downs on nine possessions. The Dolphins benefited from a Jets horse-collar penalty on the final drive to get into field-goal range for the game-winning score. But after losing five straight games, McDaniel's club need not apologize for winning ugly. The only thing that matters is the Fins will be dancing in the tournament next week.
- How will Miami's quarterback situation sort out? The status of Tua Tagovailoa will be newsworthy for at least one more week as the starting signal-caller remains in concussion protocol. The Dolphins' offense hasn't been nearly as dangerous this season sans Tua. Teddy Bridgewater was active Sunday but didn't play after injuring his throwing hand in Week 17. Thompson's performance didn't project confidence he could keep up with a high-flying Bills team in the postseason. The seventh-round rookie completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards. On the positive side, he didn't turn the ball over and mostly avoided negative plays. But the explosive elements aren't there. Thompson's longest pass was a flutterball after being hit that landed in the arms of Mike Gesicki for 32 yards. Neither Jaylen Waddle nor Tyreek Hill had a catch go for longer than 15 yards. If Thompson is forced to start a playoff game, McDaniel will need to find some bigger plays.
- Jets head into offseason with sixth straight loss. A once-promising season for Robert Saleh's crew has circled the drain for the past two months. Gang Green lost its seventh game in the past eight weeks, falling to 7-9. While the defense played tough again Sunday, the offense is an atrocious mess. The most stunning part of Sunday's loss might have been that a statuesque Joe Flacco wasn't sacked at all. Gang Green's offensive line remains an issue, and the ground game has offered no support since Breece Hall's injury. The best thing Flacco did Sunday was target Garrett Wilson over and over. A favorite for Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Wilson caught nine of 17 targets for 89 yards. No other Jets player had more than two catches or four targets. The rookie is the brightest spot for an otherwise depressing offense. It will be interesting to see if Saleh moves on from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur after the struggles of 2022.
Next Gen stat of the game: Garrett Wilson was targeted on 17 of 31 routes (54.8%) in Week 18, the fourth-highest target rate in a game since 2016 (min. 30 routes). Wilson ends the 2022 season leading all rookies in targets (147), receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,103).
NFL Research: This marks the third time in 21 years the Dolphins are going to the playoffs. Each of those times was with first-year coaches: Mike McDaniel (2022), Adam Gase (2016), Tony Sparano (2008).
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Buccaneers work out kinks before playoffs. Tampa Bay chose to play a majority of its starters in the season finale despite having already locked up the NFC South, and Todd Bowles' squad received a healthy dose of positive experience as a result. Tom Brady opened the game with a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended with a touchdown throw to tight end Kyle Rudolph. Brady's day came to an end with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, finishing with 84 yards passing (13 of 17, touchdown) in five offensive possessions. Blaine Gabbert (6 of 8, 29 yards, TD) finished a majority of the game before Kyle Trask (3 of 9, 23 yards) saw his first NFL action in the final two possessions. Defensively, the Bucs starters were in attack mode, blitzing the Falcons more often than not and forcing a key turnover that turned into points to tie the game before Brady made his exit. Tampa Bay ultimately succumbed to a young Falcons team down the stretch, but saw some positives heading into a home game on Super Wild Card Weekend.
- Falcons rookies shine in season finale. Quarterback Desmond Ridder logged one of his better performances to conclude his first NFL season, completing 19 of 30 passes for a 224 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory. Making his fourth start of the year, the third-round QB wasn't afraid to let it fly against the Bucs and displayed good accuracy and a great zip on the football when given time to throw. A 40-yard completion to fellow rookie Drake London was one of several throws that should conjure excitement in Atlanta. London also finished the year on a high note, catching six balls for a career-high 120 yards to set the franchise's rookie receptions record (72). Perhaps the biggest eye-opening rookie of Atlanta's season, Tyler Allgeier, gained 135 rushing yards on the day to push him to a franchise rookie-record 1,035 yards. The fifth-round running back continued to showcase his distinct ability to use his blockers and quickly turn a corner off tackle, and he rounds out a Falcons draft class that features prominent figures in Arthur Smith's team.
- Injuries on Bucs offensive line persist through Week 18. Despite pulling most of their starters by halftime, the Bucs didn't exactly finish the regular season unscathed, with starting center Robert Hainsey (hamstring) and wideout Mike Evans (illness) exiting in the first quarter. Although the severity of Hainsey's injury is unknown in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss, injuries to Brady's O-line have been a recurring theme for the Bucs in 2022 dating back to the first day of training camp when center Ryan Jensen suffered a serious knee injury. Jensen was designated to return to practice on Dec. 28, but counting on the veteran to return in time for next week shouldn't be expected. Nick Leverett moved from left guard to center in Hainsey's absence on Sunday and John Molchon played at left guard for Tampa Bay's latest O-line configuration.
Next Gen stat of the day: Tyler Allgeier had 23 rushes for 130 yards on rushes outside the tackles (one carry for 5 yards on rushes inside the tackles).
NFL Research: Tom Brady set single-season NFL records for completions (490) and pass attempts (733) in Week 18 at ATL (set both on 5-yard completion to Russell Gage).
Christian Gonzales' takeaways:
- Sam Darnold struggles in Panthers' season-ending win. Carolina's first three drives only produced 26 total yards. On the Panthers' next drive to close the first half, they surpassed that mark with 42 yards, but it mattered little when Darnold's throw to D.J. Moore in the end zone was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu. In the last two minutes of the game, Darnold threw a deep ball that was underthrown to Moore and resulted in his second INT. Fortunately for Carolina, New Orleans' final drive ended with a missed field goal that gave Darnold one more chance. Darnold led his team down the field and gave Eddy Pineiro a shot at glory. Pinero delivered with a 42-yard game-winning field goal. Darnold finished the game 5 of 15 for 43 passing yards and a 2.8 QB rating. Was this Darnold's final audition with the Panthers or will he be back in Carolina for the 2023 season?
- Was ejection final showing for Marcus Davenport with Saints? After holding the Eagles to a season-low 10 points last week, the Saints' defense is trending in the right direction for next season despite the result, but the future is unclear for one of its biggest names. New Orleans stopped Carolina's run game and held Darnold to only four passing yards in the first half. However, things went south for Marcus Davenport as he was ejected for exchanging punches with D'Onta Foreman. The Saints traded three draft picks to select Davenport No. 14 overall in the 2018 draft and his future in New Orleans is unclear. The defensive lineman did not get his fifth-year option picked up and has struggled this season with only 0.5 sacks in 15 games. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's has Davenport ranked No. 22 in his top 51 free agents of 2023.
- Running backs again a positive for Panthers. With Carolina trading All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this season, it seemed like the Panthers were headed toward a rebuild season. However, Foreman and Chuba Hubbard have been complementary to one another ever since the trade, contributing solid performances each week. Sunday was no different other than Foreman's ejection as he and Hubbard had over 65-plus rushing yards each against a tough Saints defense. Interim head coach Steve Wilks found something that worked, and he finished the season going 6-6. After the Panthers started the season 1-4, Carolina finished second in the NFC South, its best standing since 2017.
Next Gen stat of the day: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard had 14 rushes on 57 yards to the left (4.1 average).
NFL Research: Saints rookie WR Chris Olave joined Michael Thomas and Marques Colston as only the third player in franchise history to record 1,000 yards in their rookie campaign.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- The Bears will pick first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Well, well, well. Right when it looked like the Texans would fall at the Colts, Houston converted two wild fourth downs late, scored a touchdown and took the lead in the final minute with a two-point conversion. It might have been the best game Bears fans watched all season. Drama! And now for the first time since 1947, the Bears own the top overall selection in the draft. Even if general manager Ryan Poles can't drum up the proper market for the pick, it's always better to pick first than second. No one can steal your pick, if you want to play it that way. Trading down certainly feels like a strong option they'll be open to. But we implore Bears fans not to read too much into Poles' comments from now until April. His best bet is to fog the air with the possibility of using No. 1 on a quarterback, perhaps even downplaying the franchise's view of Justin Fields in the interim. Why? Well, then teams might start to think they really could draft a QB there. That, theoretically, should give them a better chance of moving the selection. If not, they stand pat and get a football player they love. The Bears might have lost to their division rivals Sunday, but they earned the first massive W of the offseason thanks to the Texans and Lovie Smith. Who knew Lovie would give his former team another victory a little more than a decade after it fired him?
- Kirk Cousins' first-half tuneup was exactly what you want to see as a Vikings fan. Recent Cousins outings have revived the chatter that the Vikings' QB is not the man to lead this team – the one almost universally branded as the most overrated heading into the playoffs – with his seriously up-and-down play. First there was the Jekyll-and-Hyde game against the Colts. Cousins was great against the Giants but far below great against the Packers last week. But in one half of action against Chicago in Week 18, Cousins was dialed in – and anything less would have raised the anxiety meter a few notches. This is not a good Bears defense, but Cousins hit on 17 of 20 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in 30 minutes of work and arguably could have led five scoring drives in five chances, had it not been for a Dalvin Cook fumble and the end-of-half field-goal attempt coming one second too late. Now we get to see if Cousins can play this way in his upcoming home playoff game.
- The Bears still have a long way to go. Bears fans have anesthetized themselves for most of this season with the idea that they have football's most important position figured out. Fields, who did not play Sunday, might be that guy. But the truth is we don't fully know that yet. What we do know is that the Bears need to do a lot this offseason to improve the talent around him. The numbers don't tell the entire story, but it's worth reminding everyone -- Fields or not -- the Bears end this season with a franchise-worst 14 losses in a season and a franchise-long 10-game losing streak. Fields was out there for most of those. The Bears understandably have shed salary, especially on defense, over the past year with an eye on reloading for the future. They have the draft picks and the salary-cap space to do some real damage this offseason. But goodness, there are a lot of boxes that need checking.
Next Gen stat of the game: Kirk Cousins was 4 of 6 passing for 123 yards and a TD on passes of 10-plus air yards and 13 of 13 for 102 yards on passes of fewer than 10 air yards.
NFL Research: With four catches and 38 yards Sunday, Justin Jefferson became the sixth NFL player with 1,800-plus receiving yards in a season and the ninth to catch 125 or more passes.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Draft drama made Texans-Colts must-see TV. What a league. Fans and media alike breathlessly tweeted and monitored the scores of the Texans-Colts and Vikings-Bears games like it was the Super Bowl. As the teams' games went back and forth, the pace did not slow down. People care about the 2023 NFL Draft, clearly. The Texans appeared to be on the verge of clinching the No. 1 overall pick after the Colts took a seven-point lead with 3:33 remaining. But that's when Davis Mills connected on two fourth downs -- fourth-and-12, followed by fourth-and-20 -- and a two-point conversion to take the lead and hang on against the Colts, who have made art of blown leads a few times this season. And just like that -- poof! -- the top pick in the draft went with it. The Bears now will pick first overall, and the Texans second (along with their other first-rounder). And now we'll spend the next four-plus months dissecting what that will mean for both franchises. Forget playoff drama. Draft drama is where it's at, kids. Even if Texans fans might not be too happy about it right now.
- The future of the Texans is very much up in the air. Lovie Smith oversaw a vastly improved team down the stretch this season, winning two games and losing to the Cowboys by four in Dallas and the Chiefs by six in overtime. Sunday was proof that he had no designs on this tanking business, and who knows? It might even cost him his job, as rumblings have floated that Smith's future in Houston might not be very secure right now. But good for Smith, if this is it -- he went out the way a prideful coach is supposed to, competing until the end. He certainly did his Bears friends a solid by coaching the Texans to a victory Sunday. Texans fans won't love this development, of course, but can they blame Smith for wanting to go out on top if this is indeed it? How Smith was supposed to win consistently with this roster is anyone's guess, but he made it pretty competitive late in the season. Whether he deserves another shot as coach is pretty immaterial; the Texans won't look at it that way. After a decision on Smith, they'll now have to drill down on Mills at the QB position and determine whether the now-costlier method of drafting a quarterback will be worth it. After all, Chicago could trade its pick back … but it will cost Houston.
- Colts also helped their draft status. Lost a bit in the mayhem of the Texans' comeback and the draft implications it held was the fact that the Colts finished the season with a 4-12-1 mark, which guaranteed that Indianapolis will pick no lower than fifth in the 2023 NFL Draft. They, like the Texans, might be looking hard at the draft's QB options. Sam Ehlinger isn't solely to blame for Sunday's loss, even with the two picks he threw. He's a competitive quarterback who might be in the plans for next year, just not as the starter. Matt Ryan appears to be out of the team's plans, as the aging-veteran method to addressing the position has not worked since Andrew Luck retired. There's also the matter of Jeff Saturday's status as head coach. So, yeah, there's a lot to dissect in Indy. But the good news is that the Colts are still in a good spot to land a QB – or at least, a good spot from which to trade up.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Texans had a win probability of 6.5% prior to their fourth-and-12 conversion on their final offensive drive.
NFL Research: With their win Sunday, the Texans are the first team to lose 12-plus games in a season despite having a winning record versus divisional opponents (3-2-1).