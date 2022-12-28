NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- CB Darrell Baker Jr. signed to active roster off practice squad.
- CB David Vereen (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DE Jeremiah Ledbetter signed to active roster from practice squad.
- LS Garrison Sanborn (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Packers and has been subsequently ruled out for Week 17 versus New England, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Teddy Bridgewater will start on Sunday.
INJURIES
- WR Denzel Mims is in the final stages of concussion protocol, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi is set to return to practice after being on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- C Ryan Jensen (knee) is returning to practice after being designated to return from injured reserve. Jansen suffered a significant knee injury on the firsts day of training camp.
NEWS
- QB Carson Wentz has been announced as the starter for Week 17's matchup versus the Browns.