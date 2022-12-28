Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 28

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-10-1

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 7-8-0

SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Packers and has been subsequently ruled out for Week 17 versus New England, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Teddy Bridgewater will start on Sunday.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Denzel Mims is in the final stages of concussion protocol, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday. 
  • OT Cedric Ogbuehi is set to return to practice after being on injured reserve. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • C Ryan Jensen (knee) is returning to practice after being designated to return from injured reserve. Jansen suffered a significant knee injury on the firsts day of training camp. 
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-7-1

NEWS

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers' run defense must be better after 'bad day' in previous loss to Ravens

With the Steelers' postseason hopes dangling by a thread, Mike Tomlin knows his defense can't have another performance against Baltimore like it did three weeks ago.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman lead Players of the Week

Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow highlight the Players of the Week.

news

Commanders to start QB Carson Wentz vs. Browns in Week 17

The Commanders are going to start quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 17 against the Browns. Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke, Washington's starter for nine straight games, late in the Commanders' loss to the 49ers.

news

Titans need QB Malik Willis to 'continue to progress' after struggling through first three starts

With Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis set to make his fourth start on Thursday against the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see the rookie signal-caller "progress" over these final two games of the regular season.

news

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi's one-game suspensions reduced to fines

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have had their one-game suspensions stemming from a postgame fracas Sunday reduced to fines, the NFL announced Tuesday evening.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin views Baltimore's Mark Andrews in the same ilk as Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts -- tight ends by designation, but the top targets on their teams nonetheless.

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that the team believes quarterback Russell Wilson is "fixable" and the decision to move on from Nathaniel Hackett was not based on Wilson.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE