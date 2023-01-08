Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff berth with win over Jets, will face Bills again in postseason

The Miami Dolphins are heading to the postseason for the first time in six years.

Miami secured the final playoff berth in the AFC on Sunday, thanks to its 11-6 win over the New York Jets and the New England Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins (9-8, No. 7) will travel to Buffalo next weekend to take on the division rival Bills (13-3, No. 2) on Super Wild Card Weekend.

To sneak into the playoffs on the regular season's final day, the Dolphins had to snap a five-game losing streak with a third-string quarterback (Skylar Thompson) under center. They did so by the skin of their fins, with Jason Sanders' 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds proving the difference in Sunday's slog against the Jets. Miami tacked on a safety on the game's final play, a failed series of Jets laterals.

The Dolphins are the first team to win a game to clinch a playoff spot without scoring a touchdown in that game, per NFL Research

Miami's return to the postseason is their first since 2016, when coach Adam Gase in his first season took backup quarterback Matt Moore and the Dolphins to Pittsburgh in the wild-card round, and just their third in 21 years. Each of those times was with a first-year coach (Mike McDaniel, Gase, Tony Sparano).

"It feels tremendous, but the goal wasn't just to get to the playoffs. " McDaniel said after the game, per ESPN. "However, considering all that's involved, a fan base that hasn't seen the playoffs since 2016, it's very fulfilling."

In their previous two meetings with the AFC East champion Bills this year, the Dolphins won at home, 21-19, in Week 3 and fell in Orchard Park, 32-29, more recently in Week 15. Miami is 1-3 all-time in the postseason against the Bills, and 0-2 in Orchard Park.