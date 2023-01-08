Bills RB Nyheim Hines returns opening kickoff 96 yards for stunning TD in win over Patriots

Hines' first return was a chill-inducing moment as the Buffalo organization spent the week worrying for the health and wellbeing of their teammate following the harrowing events of Monday night.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it will be a play he will never forget.

"I can't remember a play that touched me like that, I don't think in my life. It's probably No. 1," Allen told reporters after the game.

Bills players all wore No. 3 patches during Sunday's game in honor of Hamlin, who received the game ball and broke the team down in the postgame locker room.

The No. 3 appeared in multiple ways throughout the game. Allen threw three TDs. The defense had three interceptions. Hines' return was the team's first in three years and three months.

"God is good. He really is. I just urge everybody to keep praying for [Hamlin]," Allen told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson after the game. "He's in good spirits. Hopefully he got to watch the game. I just hope he can feel the love and the emotion that everybody here in this stadium had for him. One of the more surreal stadium feelings I've ever been in. It was special."

Buffalo announced on Saturday that Hamlin remains in critical condition, but is making continued progress, per physicians at UCMC, where Hamlin has been under care since Monday night. The defensive back "continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent," and on Friday he virtually addressed the team during a meeting.

The Bills got back to work Sunday honoring Hamlin during the pregame ceremonies. They then started the game with an opening script even Hollywood couldn't have written.