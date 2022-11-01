Bills trade for Colts RB Nyheim Hines ahead of Tuesday trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills' long search for a pass-catching running back culminated in a Tuesday trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Nyheim Hines.

NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported the Bills shipped Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick to Indy for Hines before the deadline.

Buffalo had been attempting to add a passing-down back to their high-powered offense since the spring. It appeared they'd inked J.D. McKissic in free agency before he decided to return to Washington. The Bills also checked in on Christian McCaffrey before the Panthers shipped him to San Francisco.

Hines is a shifty back and a great pass-catcher, netting 234 receptions and 1,725 yards with seven touchdowns in 72 games with Indy. He added 1,205 rushing yards on 300 attempts with 10 scores on the ground.

The Bills will add Hines to a backfield led by Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook, who had been coming on in recent games. Having a diverse set of backs is a good problem for Buffalo, who can use Hines on third downs or split him out to the slot or wide in two-back sets.

Buffalo also added to its secondary after acquiring safety Dean Marlowe from the Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round pick.