J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

J.D. McKissic changed his mind just in time.

After agreeing to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, the running back has instead decided to return to Washington to stay with the Commanders on an identical contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

McKissic's retention in Washington goes against most of the team's other moves made Wednesday. The Commanders released four players -- safeties Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett, guard Ereck Flowers and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis -- just hours before the new league year officially began.

McKissic has legitimate reasons for wanting to stay in Washington, of course. The running back has played a relevant role in Washington's offense in each of the last two seasons, averaging 4.3 yards per carry (on 133 attempts) and catching 123 passes for 986 yards and four touchdowns between 2020 and 2021. He's a solid complement to Antonio Gibson and comes rather cheap at just $3.5 million per year.