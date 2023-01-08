Bills honor Damar Hamlin, medical staff during Sunday's game vs. Patriots, to pay safety's salary in full

Bills coach Sean McDermott told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that he texted with Hamlin on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"He's amazing. His sprit is so positive. He's gonna be locked in," McDermott said. "We'll be thinking of him for sure."

In addition to showing their support for Hamlin on the field, the Bills plan to pay Hamlin in full despite his placement Friday on injured reserve.

Though Hamlin's four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, Buffalo worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay his full rate for Week 18's games, Rapoport reported.

The Bills defensive back, 24, was set to earn $825,000 in 2022, with his split rate on injured reserve at $455,000. That's a difference of $20,555.56 for one week. Buffalo worked it out so he'll receive the whole thing, even though he's not on the active roster.

Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since Monday's harrowing events, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin posted to his verified Instagram account. "I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

The Bills announced on Saturday that Hamlin remains in critical condition, but is making continued progress, per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin has been under care since Monday night. The defensive back "continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent." Hamlin had his breathing tube removed Friday and has been able to talk to his family, his care team and the Bills. The second-year player addressed the team via FaceTime on Friday, telling them, "Love you boys."