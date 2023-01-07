Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin posted to his verified Instagram account. "I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

The Bills announced on Saturday that Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery and remains in critical condition, per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin has been under care since Monday night.

Hamlin "continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."