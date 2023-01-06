Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

"It's going to be a celebration of life and ongoing life," Beane said. "Just a celebration that ... this is not only going to be a celebration in Buffalo but the whole country, and I'm sure people internationally will watch this situation. I think it's going to be a great scene. If you have a ticket to come here, and to just be a part of this atmosphere. The hair on the back of my neck is standing up right now just thinking about it. ... It's going to be unique, and I'm excited to see it. It will be a challenge for our team. To be able to manage the emotions. There's going to be tears out there. That will be more of the challenge than the X's and O's. ... Just being able to go through that and just seeing our fans, and I know there's going to be a lot of 3 numbers out there. I'm excited to see it, it's going to be a cool deal. And the only thing better is if Damar was out of there by then. I don't know that that would happen. Anyway, we're excited for Sunday."