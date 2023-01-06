NFL clubs to demonstrate league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Pregame Moment of Support

The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem as a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders and medical caregivers. The announcement will read as follows and be accompanied by a scoreboard graphic of Damar:

"Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.