NFL clubs to demonstrate league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Published: Jan 06, 2023 at 11:48 AM

EDITOR'S NOTE: Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin delivered a message to the team Friday morning and spent time talking to various teammates on FaceTime, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

With millions of fans continuing to keep Buffalo's Damar Hamlin in their thoughts, the NFL today announced a series of activations in support of the Bills safety that will occur across the league during Week 18 games.

All 32 clubs have the option to utilize the following activations with specific call outs noted that will be unique to Buffalo:

Pregame Moment of Support

The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem as a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders and medical caregivers. The announcement will read as follows and be accompanied by a scoreboard graphic of Damar:

"Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.

"The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."

Field Painting

All clubs (home & away) may outline the "3" in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue.

Pregame Shirts

During warm-ups, players will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3" on them.

  1. During warm-ups in Buffalo, Bills players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team's royal blue.
  2. New Era hats embroidered with a "3" on them will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warm-ups.

"3" Jersey Patches for Buffalo

"3" jersey patches will be worn by the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

Fans, Clubs and players have been incredibly generous in support of Damar's GoFundMe fundraiser. A fund has been established by his family at The Giving Back Fund and donations can now be made directly by visiting chasingmsfoundation.com.

