Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens

The decision to potentially play the title game at a neutral site followed the NFL's announcement on Thursday that the Week 17 game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals would be canceled. The game had initially been postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game.

NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC playoffs in the case of there being a matchup between teams whose records were affected by the cancellation.

The resolution included the provision that if both Buffalo and Kansas City won in Week 18 and both teams then advanced to the AFC championship, then the title game would be played at a neutral site to avoid any competitive inequities based on the differing number of games each club played affecting their ability to clinch home-field advantage.

The Chiefs (14-3) clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye on Saturday. The Bills (13-3) secured the conference's No. 2 seed with their win over New England.

The NFL has not yet announced which stadium would be chosen as the neutral site in the case it is needed.